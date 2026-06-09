Actress Inde Navarrette appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the horror film Obsession. She and Kimmel break the cursed One Wish Willow prop. Kimmel wishes for the end of Trump's presidency, and Navarrette reveals her arm tattoos match the prop's artwork.

Actress Inde Navarrette made a memorable appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her new supernatural horror film Obsession, directed by Curry Barker. During the interview, she brought along a prop from the movie: the One Wish Willow , a cursed artifact that grants wishes but with terrifying side effects.

Navarrette explained to host Jimmy Kimmel that in the film, the protagonist Bear, played by Michael Johnston, uses the willow to wish that his crush Nikki, played by Navarrette, would love him more than anyone in the world. What starts as a seemingly innocent desire quickly spirals into a nightmare as Nikki's affection transforms into a possessive and dangerous obsession. Kimmel, intrigued by the concept, decided to join in on the fun.

He and Navarrette each made a wish and then broke the willow together. After doing so, Kimmel turned to his parking lot security guard-turned-sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez, and asked, Is he still president? Rodriguez replied, Unfortunately, yes. The audience erupted in laughter as Kimmel's wish for the end of Donald Trump's presidency was jokingly acknowledged.

The episode took an unexpected turn when Navarrette revealed a striking coincidence: she already had arm tattoos that perfectly matched the intricate artwork on the One Wish Willow prop box. The tattoos, which she had gotten years before being cast in the film, left Kimmel visibly baffled. He struggled to process the uncanny similarity, marveling at how such a detail could align so perfectly.

Navarrette admitted that even she was amazed by the connection, calling it a sign that the role was meant to be. The moment highlighted the serendipitous nature of Hollywood and added a layer of intrigue to the film's promotion. Obsession, set for release in 2026, follows Baron Bear Bailey, a shy music store clerk who purchases the One Wish Willow from a mysterious vendor.

Desperate to win the love of his longtime coworker and friend Nikki, Bear makes a wish that she would adore him above all others. The spell takes hold, but Nikki's love quickly becomes suffocating. She isolates Bear from his friends, stalks his every move, and lashes out violently whenever she perceives a threat to their relationship. The film explores themes of codependency, supernatural consequences, and the dangers of trying to control others' emotions.

Curry Barker, known for his indie horror projects, brings a fresh and unsettling vision to the genre. With strong performances from Navarrette and Johnston, Obsession promises to be a chilling addition to the horror landscape. The film has generated buzz for its clever use of the cursed object trope and its timely commentary on toxic relationships. As Navarrette continues to rise in the entertainment industry, her appearance on Kimmel has only heightened anticipation for the movie.

In addition to the interview, Navarrette discussed her career and the excitement of working on a project that blends horror with emotional depth. She praised Barker's direction and the collaborative atmosphere on set. The segment also included a brief behind-the-scenes look at the making of the One Wish Willow prop, which was designed to look both whimsical and ominous. Kimmel joked about the prop's resemblance to a twisted Christmas ornament, adding a touch of humor to the chilling concept.

Overall, the appearance was a perfect blend of promotion, humor, and unexpected revelations, leaving fans eager to see Obsession when it hits theaters later this year





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