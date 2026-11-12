Incredible Moment Boy Is Found After 6 Days Lost in Wild

The boy’s only source of food was a family-sized bag of chicken potato chips.

Incredible footage has emerged of a teenager who had been missing for days in Australian bushland being found. The 17-year-old, identified only as William, disappeared on November 6 while going camping with a friend in Walhalla East, Victoria.

The teen, who is autistic and had never been camping before, was discovered by a police helicopter crew after a six-day search, curled up on a rock by a riverbed. The footage shows him pumping his fists in jubilation after realizing his ordeal was over. William survived for days by drinking water from a creek, rationing a family-sized bag of chicken potato chips he had with him, and using two towels for cover from the freezing temperatures at night.

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“He didn’t even think people were searching for him; he had no idea how he was going to get out of there,” Victoria Police Acting Inspector Jason Benbow told 9News. “And honestly, I think he could have survived a couple more days. ” The helicopter crew located William after spotting a fishing tackle box in bushland just over a mile from where the teen was last seen.

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