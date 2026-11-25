Tuesday night is the calm before the Thanksgiving storm with cold temperatures for the Philadelphia region.

A window of good travel weather will open before heavy rain, strong wind and coastal flooding on Turkey Day. NBC10 First Alert Meteorologist Robert Johnson has the full forecast.

We've issued a First Alert due to a coastal storm that will bring a wind-driven rain, damaging wind gusts and major coastal flooding for Thanksgiving. Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. Wednesday begins bright and brisk before clouds takeover as the coastal storm nears our region. Tidal flooding will reach its highest stage for coastal New Jersey and Delaware for Thursday morning.

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Wind gusts will be highest late Thursday morning into the afternoon. The area of low pressure begins to pull away Thursday evening, leaving scattered showers and slightly lower wind gusts. By Thursday night, expect one to two inches of rain for most of the region but some neighborhoods south of Philadelphia will see up to three inches of rain. Only a stray shower lingers for Friday along with windy conditions. Then, a beautiful weekend is in store.