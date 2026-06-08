Increased AI Bank Fraud and Presidential Runoff Election in Peru

The text discusses impersonation scams on the rise, a critically injured motorcyclist, and a presidential runoff election in Peru. It also mentions the Popular Force party candidate, Keiko Fujimori, and the Together for Peru party candidate, Roberto Sanchez.

Impersonation scams on the rise: RBFCU warns of increased AI bank fraud A motorcyclist critically injured after crash on North Side, SAPD says Bexar County to pay $300K to detention applicant whose job offer was pulled over wife’s La Santa Muerte altar Presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori , of the Popular Force party, greets supporters before voting in the presidential runoff election in Lima, Peru, Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Presidential candidate Roberto Sanchez of the Together for Peru party shows his ballot during the presidential runoff election in Lima, Peru, Sunday, June 7, 2026. Presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, of the Popular Force party, waves after voting during the presidential runoff election in Lima, Peru, Sunday, June 7, 2026. A voter marks his ballot during the presidential runoff election in Lima, Peru, Sunday, June 7, 2026.

A police officer guards the site where presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori of the Popular Force party meets supporters for breakfast during the presidential runoff election in Lima, Peru, Sunday, June 7, 2026. With 93% of ballots tallied, the figures showed Fujimori received 8.75 million votes, or 50.095%, while Sánchez earned 8.73 million votes, or 49.905%





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Presidential Runoff Election Keiko Fujimori Roberto Sanchez Popular Force Party Together For Peru Party AI Bank Fraud Motorcyclist Critically Injured Bexar County Detention Applicant La Santa Muerte Altar

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Impersonation scams on the rise: RBFCU warns of increased AI bank fraudRBFCU warns of a rise in AI-powered phone scams targeting consumers. Learn how voice-cloning scams work, warning signs to watch for and how to protect yourself from fraud.

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Peru's Tight Presidential Runoff Centers on Security and Trust Issues as Vote Counting ContinuesPeru's June 7, 2026 runoff election between Keiko Fujimori and Roberto Sánchez remains too close to call with 93% of votes counted, highlighting voter concerns over crime and distrust in political elites amid slow electoral processes and low turnout.

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Peru Holds Presidential Runoff Election Amid Political UncertaintyPeruvians voted in a presidential runoff between Keiko Fujimori and Roberto Sánchez, deciding their ninth president in a decade. The election concluded a tightly contested campaign with stark ideological differences and extensive security measures.

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