Increase in Transgender Prisoners' Wing at HMP Downview Despite Supreme Court Ruling

The population of Britain's only dedicated wing for transgender prisoners, E wing at HMP Downview, has increased despite the Supreme Court ruling on biological sex. The unit is reserved for trans women with a history of sexual or violent offending who are in possession of a gender recognition certificate stating their gender as female. However, its future has been thrown into doubt after the Supreme Court ruling that for the purposes of the Equality Act, the definition of a woman must be based on biology, meaning single-sex spaces must exclude biologically male transgender women.

The population of Britain's only dedicated wing for transgender prisoners , E wing at HMP Downview, has increased despite the Supreme Court ruling on biological sex .

Seven inmates with male genitalia were serving time on E wing in February, up from five in November last year. The unit is reserved for trans women with a history of sexual or violent offending who are in possession of a gender recognition certificate stating their gender as female.

However, its future has been thrown into doubt after the Supreme Court ruling that for the purposes of the Equality Act, the definition of a woman must be based on biology, meaning single-sex spaces must exclude biologically male transgender women. The wing was opened after trans prisoner Karen White sexually assaulted two female inmates at HMP New Hall in West Yorkshire.

E wing is intended to separate potentially dangerous offenders from women inmates, many of whom are victims of sexual abuse. The latest inspection by Downview's Independent Monitoring Board described it as 'toxic' and 'full of drama', with inmates spending their days slumped in front of the television rather than working or attending classes. According to the IMB, many refused to take part in work or education, instead spending hours in the recreation room 'watching daytime television'.

The future of the wing remains unclear, with campaigners urging ministers to shut it down immediately, saying the trans inmates may still pose a risk to female prisoners





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Transgender Prisoners Supreme Court Ruling Biological Sex Single-Sex Spaces E Wing At HMP Downview Karen White HMP New Hall West Yorkshire Independent Monitoring Board Toxic Drama Single-Sex Spaces Single-Sex Spaces Single-Sex Spaces Single-Sex Spaces Single-Sex Spaces

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