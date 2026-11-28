TORONTO — The Nets have been maddeningly, consistently inconsistent. They follow every win by backsliding, every step forward by taking two or three backwards. Friday night was more of the sa…

TORONTO — The Nets have been maddeningly, consistently inconsistent. They follow every win by backsliding, every step forward by taking two or three backwards. two nights earlier, the Nets were routed by the woebegone Raptors 124-100 before a sellout crowd of 19,800 at Scotiabank Arena.

The defense that led them to a win in Wisconsin went missing. Against an injured, offensively challenged Toronto team, they couldn’t buy or beg a stop. Toronto Raptors’ Immanuel Quickley, right, steals the ball from Brooklyn Nets’ Keon Ellis during an NBA Cup game in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 27, 2026.

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“Yeah, I want to see the team playing well. That’s plain and simple,” coach Jordi Fernández had said.