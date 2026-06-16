Inconsistent Kodai Senga set to make his Mets return after Christian Scott injury

An already thin Mets pitching rotation lost a key component Monday as a giant question mark is set to return.

CINCINNATI — An already thin Mets pitching rotation lost a key component Monday as a giant question mark is set to return. Christian Scott was placed on the injured list with a right hip impingement that isn’t deemed serious, according to manager Carlos Mendoza, and Kodai Senga will return to take Scott’s spot in the rotation Tuesday.

Scott, who has pitched to a 3.10 ERA in nine starts this season, felt discomfort in the hip following his last start and didn’t feel better following his side session Sunday. Corey Sipkin for the NY Post Enter Senga, who was originally under consideration for another minor league rehab start following a solid outing Thursday for Double-A Binghamton. The Mets received promising results early this season from Senga, before a plunge that Mendoza has attributed to the right-hander’s back ailment.

He finished last season at Triple-A Syracuse following a second-half nosedive. In his last minor league rehab appearance, he pitched six innings and allowed one earned run on one hit for Binghamton.

“We have been saying we wanted to see results, which we had his last outing,” Mendoza said. “But with him, not only the result but how he feels after he pitches. ”New York Post receives revenue from affiliate and advertising partnerships for sharing this content and when you make a purchase.

“He’s ready to go,” Mendoza said. “He’s telling us that he feels 100 percent. He was on board with, ‘Hey, if you want me to go to the minor leagues and pitch again , I will do it, but I am ready to compete on the big league level. ’ For him to be very vocal about it is a real good thing.

” Francisco Lindor played in a simulated game, receiving at-bats, running the bases and playing defense. Mendoza said that routine will continue throughout this week before it’s decided if the shortstop, who is rehabbing a calf strain, will need a minor league rehab stint.





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