The court temporarily lifted an order halting construction while the legal fight continues. The federal government says the project is needed for border security; critics say it threatens the region’s livelihood.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - AUGUST 28: A crowd gathers at a rally for Big Bend National Park, Friday, August 28, 2026 in San Antonio. Supporters rally against a border wall being built in the park.

Newly elected Texas officials are promising to challenge federal border construction in the Big Bend region after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for work to resume. The court’s Nov. 9 order temporarily paused a lower-court injunction that had stopped construction while a lawsuit proceeds. It did not resolve the underlying case.

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The justices said the federal government is likely to prevail on its argument that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to block the project. The ruling is a setback for residents, landowners, and environmental groups who argue that construction could damage the region’s landscape and disrupt private property and local communities. Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem waived certain legal requirements to speed up construction of border barriers and roads in this area and others.

The administration has said it considers the Big Bend Sector an area of high illegal entry and needs additional barriers to deter crossings and drug smuggling. Border Patrol records show the Big Bend Sector recorded 3,096 apprehensions in FY 2025, which accounts for roughly 1.3% of all illegal border crossings/encounters along the entire U.S.–Mexico border. The plans vary across the region.

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Customs and Border Protection says it is not planning to build 30-foot steel bollard barriers inside Big Bend National Park, Big Bend Ranch State Park, or the Black Gap Wildlife Management Area. Instead, it says the national park area would get cameras and sensors, with about 17 miles of vehicle barriers in certain locations. The CBP website also says about 205 miles of detection technology in the Big Bend Sector will be deployed near the vehicle barriers.

CBP continues to work closely with the National Park Service to ensure that access to the Rio Grande River and hiking trails, such as the Mariscal Trail, remains open at the park during and after construction. Additionally, CBP and the NPS have been identifying cultural, historical, and biological resources in the park that have the potential to be affected by the planned project. We are working together to find ways to avoid or minimize impacts to these resources.

In its request to the Supreme Court, the federal government argued that the lower-court order delayed construction and impeded border-security efforts. It also said the pause was costing nearly $500,000 a day in expenses that could not be recovered if the government ultimately won the case. The Supreme Court cited those arguments in granting the temporary stay.

CBP has not publicly announced exactly when construction will restart, but court documents in a separate Big Bend case show the federal government expected it to take “several weeks” to ramp the work back up. Agriculture Commissioner-elect Clayton Tucker condemned the ruling, saying the project threatens private property, local livelihoods and the region’s natural resources.

“Spending billions of dollars to build a wall through this rugged countryside makes no common sense,” Tucker said in a statement. He said he plans to work with affected landowners, local communities and state and federal partners to protect private property and hold those responsible for the projects accountable. Congresswoman-elect Katy Padilla Stout will fill the TX-23 seat, which covers Big Bend.

She tells News 4 she is looking into the project’s funding and contracts and speaking with people on relevant committees ahead of taking office in January. Stout says she wouldn’t be surprised if CBP tries to move quickly on construction before she and other Democrats are sworn in.

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“I knew that there was a large possibility that this administration would definitely try to do this once the midterm elections were over,” she said. Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson has called for repealing the 2005 law that gives the Homeland Security secretary broad waiver authority for border construction.

“As State Attorney General, I will do my part, because the Attorney General's duty is to protect Texas and not just our people, but also our lands, our water, our wildlife, and the rule of law that safeguards all of it,” Johnson said in a video posted to Facebook. Land Commissioner-elect Benjamin Flores said he is weighing his options with legal counsel. Many CBP projects in the Big Bend region are near General Land Office properties.

“Whatever makes the most sense for that area with the least amount of disruption,” Flores said, of the measures needed in the area. Residents question the project’s scale Anna Claire Beasley, a strategist with No Wall Movement, said residents see a disconnect between federal plans and local concerns.

“What we need is more of a surgical approach to border security,” Beasley said, arguing that the federal approach risks applying the same solution across areas with different conditions. “It's just a one-size-fits-all approach, which we've seen in other places along the border, and it just doesn't work,” Beasley said. “It's gonna be the taxpayers who are footing the bill.

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