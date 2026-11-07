Incoming Pasadena Unified School District trustees poised to shakeup board status quo

Pasadena Unified School District Board of Education election results appear to reshape the current voting lines among trustees. Here’s what you need to know.

Pasadena Unified School District Board of Education candidates Felita Kealing and Cynthia Torres appear headed toward victories in their respective trustee district elections. In two weeks the Pasadena Unified School District Board of Education is due to meet for its regular monthly meeting, but a big topic will be on the table in the wake of Tuesday’s election.

Last month, trustees voted 4-3 to direct Superintendent Elizabeth Blanco to bring forward a district “transformation” process, continuing nearly a year of contentious debate about how the district should grapple with its current decline in enrollment and long term projections. However, with election results continuing to trickle in daily, it appears that half of the voting block that took the action to order a transformation process and has supported exploring school consolidations will not be on the Board of Education come the new year.

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District 7 Trustee Yarma Velázquez did not seek reelection and the seat will be filled by Cynthia Torres who leads Dennis McNamara with 59% of the vote, as of Friday morning Nov. 6. McNamara this week conceded the race to Torres. Longtime Trustee Kim Kenne appears to be trailing Felita Kealing in the District 1 contest. As of the latest results released by the registrar’s office, Kealing leads the incumbent by about 19 percentage points.

The Pasadena Unified School District Board of Education Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, discusses district transformation during its regular meeting. According to the PUSD Board of Education bylaws, the board “shall hold an annual organizational meeting on the fifth Monday after the first Tuesday in November of each year.

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” Swearing in of the new trustees will happen in December meaning the potentially outgoing board members will have one last regular meeting before a significant shift on the Board of Education takes place. During the October meeting, Trustee Michelle Richardson Bailey, who herself appeared headed to victory in the District 3 race with a 24 percentage-point lead, made a motion to postpone a vote on the transformation process until after a visioning process could take place.

The motion failed, with Kenne, Velázquez, Scott Harden and Tina Fredericks voting no. In May, when a months-long school merger process ended without any recommendations for mergers from the community committee, the release of internal communications among the four aforementioned trustees sunk an already teetering process. Not only did the merger process end, but Harden and Fredericks were served notice of intent to recall for their part in the background communications that opponents of consolidation argued violated the Brown Act.

Recall organizers have until next month to gather the signatures required to qualify a recall election on the ballot.

“I think we are hopeful to have some new insights and knowledge, and the opportunity to slow down and actually examine all options and opportunities,” PUSD parent and recall organizer Dawn Denison said in an email. “A visioning plan and direction from the board that Dr. Blanco develop a ‘transformation process’ shouldn’t be rushed like the outgoing board was attempting to do.

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” Denison said a 10-15 year plan requires visioning, thought and discussion with all members of the community including student input. The two incoming trustees have said that district must move with intention and caution before considering any potential school mergers.

Speaking this week as election results appeared to show her heading toward victory, Torres said the district has not done a good enough job managing the campuses that have been closed in past merger efforts and that she would focus on financial sustainability and revenue generation over school consolidation. She said there is no urgent need to consider mergers and instead a listening process should be conducted to hear what the community wants from its schools.

In response to a voter guide questionnaire from this newspaper, Kealing also advocated for taking time before making any potential merger decisions. Any merger discussion, Kealing said, must combine quantitative data with qualitative community experiences and lean on results from the past.

“Closures and conversations around closures are a massive undertaking, and we must approach it with a relentless, student-centered focus,” Kealing wrote. “I will advocate for a strategic planning process that maintains a clear, big-picture vision while breaking the project down into manageable timelines that respect our district’s history. By driving early, inclusive collaboration, we can navigate these changes carefully and build a stronger, more equitable future where every single school community wins. ”