The incoming chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said Sunday that the investigation into how advanced Nvidia chips reached China should focus less on the company’s CEO Jensen Huang, and more on Alice Huang, the woman at the center of a growing controversy around the US chipmaker.

The incoming chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said Sunday that the investigation into how advanced Nvidia chips reached China should focus less on the company’s CEO Jensen Huang, and more on Alice Huang, the woman at the center of a growing controversy around the US chipmaker.

“I’m a lot less interested in Jensen Huang than I am in Alice Huang,” Connecticut Democratic Rep. Jim Himes told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union. ” “Alice Huang would have been the bridge from which information flowed from Jensen Huang. ” His assertion comes as Jensen Huang prepares to testify before House and Senate committees this week after admitting to having an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen with suspected ties to Chinese intelligence.

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