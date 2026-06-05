Incoming Duke Freshman Maxime Meyer Turning Heads at FIBA U18 AmeriCup

Maxime Meyer has turned in a strong performance for Team Canada at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; The Duke Blue Devils mascot Blue Devil cheers on the court during a timeout against the UConn Huskies in an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena.

| Geoff Burke-Imagn Images The 2026 NBA Draft is rapidly approaching, but the next wave of prospects is currently on display at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup. This year, León, Mexico, plays host to the event, which features national teams from the United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Canada, Dominican Republic, Brazil and Mexico. Teams are comprised of players 18-years-old and younger from the aforementioned nations. In 2024, Team USA won the U18 AmeriCup, beating Argentina in the title game.

That year, the American squad featured This year's Team USA roster features another group of big-time prospects, including Illinois signee Quentin Coleman, Kansas signee Taylen Kinney, BYU signee Bruce Branch III and more. Alongside the aforementioned players, an incoming Duke freshman has starred for Team Canada. Maxime Meyer, a four-star recruit who played at IMG Academy, has helped Team Canada reach the tournament's semifinals, where the group will meet either Argentina or Puerto Rico.

Through three contests, Meyer is averaging 11 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.7 steals and a block per game while shooting 51.7% from the field, leading Canada to wins against Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic. June 1, 2026 Listed at 7-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Meyer is rated the No. 93 overall prospect and No. 13 center in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports.

Meyer will join a talented Blue Devils' roster that includes Cayden Boozer, Patrick Ngongba II and multiple incoming high-profile recruits for the 2026-27 campaign. With Ngongba returning to college for his junior season, Meyer may not be Duke's starting center as a freshman, but could still earn a role for Jon Scheyer's team. Meyer brings good size and rebounding prowess, and has shown solid mobility for a player of his size at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup.

With a strong freshman season, Meyer could become a prospect in the 2027 NBA Draft, or future classes. While the Canadian big man isn't rated as highly as most one-and-done players, his performance during international play indicates he could outperform his recruiting rank early on. Hannes Steinbach, who was also a four-star recruit, followed a similar path.

After a strong showing at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, the 2026 NBA Draft prospect turned in an impressive freshman campaign at Washington. If Meyer and Canada reach the FIBA U18 AmeriCup title game and meet Team USA, scouts will get a glimpse at how the Duke signee performs against potential 2027 NBA Draft picks. Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.





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