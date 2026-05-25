The article discusses incidents involving weapons in Utah's schools, including a recent incident at Brighton High School where a student was pushed by someone running through the school's halls. The article also mentions discrepancies between school district and State Board of Education data on weapons in schools and the importance of collecting weapons-incident data to ensure student safety is a top priority for parents, local and state officials.

The State School Board reported 4,907 incidents, while districts reported 4,370 for the same period. A student at Brighton High School was pushed by someone running through the school's halls, but the incident involved a nonstudent who had a weapon.

The nonstudent was identified and detained, and no one was injured. The school is praised for its security officer's swift action. The investigation showed discrepancies between school district and State Board of Education data on weapons in schools. The data provided to KSL came in various formats, and some districts sent student-based reports, which counted each individual student involved in an incident and inflated the numbers.

The State Board of Education collects weapons-incident data spanning five school years from 2019 through 2025, and the individual districts report a combined total of 4,370 incidents for the same time period. The data is collected to ensure student safety is a top priority for parents, local and state officials





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Utah Schools Weapons In Schools Incidents Student Safety State Board Of Education School Districts Data Collection Incidents Involving Weapons Disparities Student-Based Reports Swift Action

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