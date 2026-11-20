Modern forensic testing on eight frozen Incan mummies from Peru and Argentina has revealed exactly what was in the young victims’ systems during a sacrifice.

Incan children as young as 6 were pumped full of booze, cocaine and hallucinogenic ayahuasca before being brutally sacrificed atop snowy peaks, a shocking new study reveals.

The grim rituals — known as capacocha, a Quechua term combining “royal” and “lake” or “body” — played a pivotal role across the Inca Empire during the 15th and 16th centuries, according to the academic paper “Toxicological studies on the Inca frozen mummies from volcanoes in Peru and Argentina” published inThe child sacrifices examined were carried out to appease mountain gods during dire crises like droughts, famines and political turmoil, or to mark major royal events. While Spanish chroniclers documented the use of drugs during Inca ceremonies, modern forensic testing on eight frozen mummies from Peru and Argentina has revealed exactly what was in the young victims’ systems during a capacocha.

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Hair samples from the mummies, aged 6 to 14 years old, showed trace amounts of cocaine — though not in today’s refined street form — and alcohol. In the Argentine mummies, researchers also detected cocaethylene — a compound formed in the liver when alcohol and coca, the plant that is used to manufacture cocaine, mix.

The finding confirms historical accounts that victims were given fermented corn beer, known as chicha, to dull their senses and keep them calm during their final days. The drugs helped the children stave off hunger and altitude sickness during their grueling trek up the mountains, according to the study. The child sacrifices examined were carried out to appease mountain gods during dire crises like droughts, famines and political turmoil, or to mark major royal events.

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A Llullaillaco boy, approximately 7 years old, was discovered wearing a red tunic leather moccasins, fur anklets, a silver bracelet, and a sling wrapped around his head. Fingernail analysis of a 14-year-old girl found on Peru’s Mount Ampato revealed traces of harmine, a key compound in the vine used to brew ayahuasca tea — one of the most potent psychedelic brews in the world.

Rather than seeking an intense trip on treacherous mountain terrain, researchers say the Incas likely used the potent brew much like chicha or cocaine: to soothe the young victims before their deaths. The Llullaillaco Ice Maiden was about 15 years old at the time of her sacrificeThe victims were typically killed by strangulation, a blow to the head, or suffocation — sometimes by being buried alive, Spanish chroniclers recorded, according to researchers atThe goal, according to one 16th-century account, was to keep the body complete, since an incomplete offering was considered unworthy of the mountain gods.

Some mummies — including the famous Ampato Maiden — show clear signs of cranial trauma from a blow. Others, such as the three exceptionally preserved children from Llullaillaco, suggest the burial happened while unconscious or still living, implying suffocation. After death, the children were carefully arranged in a seated, flexed position, wrapped in fine textiles and buried with high-status offerings so they could serve as messengers to mountain deities.

The child sacrifices examined were carried out to appease mountain gods during dire crises like droughts, famines and political turmoil, or to mark major royal events. A Llullaillaco boy, approximately 7 years old, was discovered wearing a red tunic leather moccasins, fur anklets, a silver bracelet, and a sling wrapped around his head. Constanza Ceruti