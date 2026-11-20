A few weeks ago, one of my friends was hosting a belated housewarming party at her new space and I wanted to bring her something extra thoughtful. I searched through TikTok for some housewarming gift ideas, but kept seeing the same suggestions over and over.

Apartment Therapy and AOL may earn commission from links in this article.of none other than culinary icon Ina Garten sharing her hosting gift rule. Her ingenious and somewhat counterintuitive tip on what to gift a host has changed the way I attend parties and get-togethers, while also being a more intentional gift giver on any occasion.

In the video, Garten explains during an onstage interview that she never brings a host or hostess a gift that they may think they need to serve during their party or event, including wine or cheese. It blew my mind — I always thought that bringing wine to a dinner party, for example, would help the host out tremendously. But Garten disagrees.

Also read Hot List: Expert-Approved Hosting Essentials, Gifts and More, From $7

These gifts, while thoughtful and useful, may throw a wrench into the host’s dinner plan, table setting, or general scheduling of the evening. Instead, she recommends bringing the host something they can enjoy on their own later, such as homemade granola, coffee, tea, or specialty chocolates. This tip made so much sense, and it’s not something I had really thought of before when it came to gifts for hosts.

Advertisement

I realized that the couple of times I’ve received a host gift it’s been a bottle of wine or a dessert to serve during my party. I decided to get my friend her favorite treats in the world — a half dozen refugiados from, one of LA’s best and most renowned bakeries.

She was completely over the moon when I let her know those were just for her to enjoy.