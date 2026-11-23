Celebrity Chef Ina Garten revealed this week on her Happy Hour podcast that she once turned down Dancing with the Stars.

Discussing fear, overcoming it and whether she had ever turned something down because it was “too scary,” Garten said, “I think I absolutely have…Somebody asked me to do‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 35 Cast: All The Celebrities Vying For Mirrorball Trophy In ABC Competition The chef-turned-podcaster explained, “I thought the closer I got to the day when I had to do it, the more I’d have nightmares.

I feel like a lot of people would feel like that. I don’t know. That’s so intimidating. ”Numerous other celebrity chefs have competed on the ABC show, including Rocco DiSpirito, Paula Deen and Giada De Laurentiis, the latter of whomDespite her resistance to doing the cha-cha on TV, Garten said that generally she’s “made peace with fear,” given that she often finds herself out over her skis.

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