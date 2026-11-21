Food Network legend Ina Garten said she was once asked to join the Dancing With the Stars cast, but explained she declined the offer because “nobody needs to see that.”

chef may be an expert at slicing and dicing in the kitchen, she is adamant her skills wouldn’t transfer to the ballroom. Plus, the 78-year-old anticipated that her nerves would get the best of her.

As she suggested, “I thought, ‘The closer I got to the day when I had to do it, the more I’d have nightmares. ’”Of course, Garten’s aversion to a Viennese waltz isn’t the only honest opinion she has served up on a silver platter over the years.

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In fact, she has been candid about her decision to not have kids during her nearly 60-year marriage to husband“It’s amazing to me that I made that decision so young, and that thank God Jeffrey was OK with it,” she recalled on a November 2025 episode of thepodcast.

“I just can’t imagine my life any other way I’ve done it. I’ve done what I wanted to do. I’ve had just a wonderful time. ” Not having kids has also allowed Garten and her husband to prioritize their marriage, which she revealed in her 2024 memoir"While I was still cooking, cleaning, shopping, managing at the store, I was doing it as a businesswoman, not a wife," she wrote in the book.

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"My responsibilities made it impossible for me to even think about anything else. ” However, after kneading the lumps out of their issues with hard work and therapy, Garten noted they “heard each other” better.

“Moving forward, we could be equals who took care of each other,” she added. “It wouldn’t happen overnight, but if we worked toward the same goal, we could change things together. "Sadly, the former '90s teen heartthrob did not MMMBop his way to the top of the leaderboard on season 35. He and his pro partner were axed from the competition on Sept. 29.

's footsteps after her season 34 appearance, but he bid farwell to the season 35 competition during the Sept. 15 premiere. Though the Bachelor Nation star traded in roses for rumbas, he was sent home on Oct. 27 in a double elimination. The Savannah Bananas baseball player stepped up to the plate, but struck out on Oct. 27 in a double elimination.

"I have a vision board and I redo it every year," she told E! News in May.

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"This year is the first year that I stayed at home by myself on New Year's Eve. I did not go out at all. I made myself a bowl of pasta and a glass of red wine and I redid my vision board for the year.