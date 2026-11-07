Ina Garten Loves This 5-Ingredient Appetizer That’s Perfect for the Holidays

The Barefoot Contessa can’t get enough of this baked ricotta recipe from chef Missy Robbins.

Ina Garten recommends Chef Missy Robbins’ 5-ingredient baked ricotta as a versatile holiday appetizer. Serve baked ricotta with olive oil, honey and stone fruit for a sweet-savory dish perfect for entertaining..

And, of course, she’s always been there for us ahead of the holidays, giving us a sneak peek into what she’ll be serving. While she has plenty of her own recipes, Garten is ’t shy about sharing favorites from other chefs—including an online 5-ingredient baked ricotta recipe she loves from Chef Missy Robbins, owner of the New York City restaurants The general consensus on Instagram about whether Robbins’ Baked Ricotta with Stone Fruit and Honey recipe should be served with savory or sweet foods appeared to be mixed, leaning slightly toward savory—although our favorite fan response was, “Maybe a combo?!

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” Agreed. While Garten didn’t disclose the full recipe in her IG post, thankfully, Chef Robbins spilled the details with theTo make it, you press the ricotta into a greased muffin tin and bake it in a 375°F oven until just set . Let the ricotta cool slightly, then use a mini offset spatula to loosen it from the tin and flip it onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

Top the cheese with a drizzle of olive oil, sea salt, black pepper and red pepper flakes, pieces of lemon peel and thyme sprigs. Then, pop the sheet pan into the oven and bake until golden brown around the edges, for about 10 to 12 minutes more.

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Finish it off with a drizzle of honey, and you have a delicious spread to serve with your favoriteSince ricotta is the star of the recipe, selecting the right kind is the key to success.

“The most important thing about this recipe is buying the right ricotta,” says Robbins. “Do not buy the regular grocery store variety. It is generally watery and doesn’t have enough fat content to get the creaminess you’re after. Take the time to seek out a more authentic artisanal variety, or go to your closest old-school Italian market to get the good stuff.

” Yep, “good” ricotta. We think Garten would agree! We continue to enjoy this versatile and elegant recipe year after year. All that’s missing is an excellent