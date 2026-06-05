In Wisconsin, Trump to tout support for farmers, appear with Van Orden

President Donald Trump is set to visit Wisconsin Friday to show his support for farmers.

Attendees stand outside Custer Farms before President Donald Trump arrives to speak at an event, Friday, June 5, 2026, in Chippewa Falls. Trump is expected to emphasize his work "delivering lower input costs, new trade markets, less red tape, a stronger farm safety net, a doubled death tax exemption, no taxes on rural property loan interest and new Rural Opportunity Zones.

""Codifying sales of year-round E15, eliminating the death tax, various farm programs, tax relief -- a lot of tax relief for everybody this year -- and expanding the small business deduction. There's a whole list of things the president has done for farmers and rural communities, and he'll keep doing it," Schimming said. The stop marks the first time Trump has visited Wisconsin in his second term.

It comes just four days after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. toured a dairy farm in the congressional district held by Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden. Friday morning, Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said President Trump's visit to a rural swing district in Wisconsin shows he knows Republicans are in trouble in the midterms.

"They know they're in trouble," Baldwin said of Republicans. "They know across the country they're in trouble. " Baldwin said Trump's visit is "not going to do the job in convincing our farmers they are doing better than they're doing. They know the reality.

"Trump is scheduled to be joined by Van Orden, one of his most vocal supporters. Democrats have targeted that district this year. Parents at an Austin Montessori school are calling for accountability after they say school leadership failed to notify families that a THC lollipop was found iA woman who was shot in the driveway of a Maryland home has died, and police said her ex-boyfriend was later found dead in South Carolina.

Austin Swappin', live music, Round Rock Pride, Waterloo Greenway, MACC reopening and more. Here's what's happening across Central Texas this weekend. Texas Softball secured its second consecutive Women's COllege World Series championship on Thursday after beating Texas Tech 4-1 in Oklahoma City.





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