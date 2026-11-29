“We’re going to get sued one way or the other,” Littleton City Attorney Reid Betzing said during a study session about the city’s accessory dwelling unit regulations.

Construction is underway on a home addition in a neighborhood in Littleton, Colorado, on April 10, 2025. City leaders are now looking at redoing Littleton's rules on where accessory dwelling units can be located in the city.

to rein in denser development across much of this southern suburb now has city leaders worried that the new law will trigger litigation against the city. The focus of the concern is ADUs, or accessory dwelling units — the small living spaces homeowners can add to their properties in the form of backyard cottages, casitas or granny flats. Typically, they generate rental income or house an aging family member.

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Measure 3A, passed by voters in November 2025, is intended to ensure that homeowners living in single-family zoned areas of Littleton enjoy “restrictions on land uses that protect their properties. ” But exactly what land uses the charter change would prohibit is generating fresh discussion in a city that wants to provide more affordable places for people to live.