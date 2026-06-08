In-universe explanation for He-Man's restraint in battle in the original cartoon

The 2026 Masters of the Universe movie offers an in-universe explanation for why He-Man, the burly barbarian alter-ego of Prince Adam, was unusually restrained in battle in the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe cartoons. Prince Adam, portrayed by Nicholas Galitzine, is a pacifist who sees little point in fighting.

The 2026 Masters of the Universe movie offers an in-universe explanation for why He-Man , the burly barbarian alter-ego of Prince Adam, was unusually restrained in battle in the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe cartoons.

Prince Adam, portrayed by Nicholas Galitzine, is a pacifist who sees little point in fighting. This sets up his journey as he tries to become the warrior he thinks his father wants him to be. In the movie, Prince Adam recovers the Sword of Power and transforms for the first time, gleefully using his newfound strength to shoot several of Skeletor's soldiers.

His mentor, Duncan, explains that true warriors fight to protect what they love, not purely for the sake of fighting. This revelation leads Prince Adam to find a balance in battle, using the sword against Skeletor's soldiers while also throwing them at each other and using one soldier as an improvised flail. In the final battle with Skeletor, Prince Adam affirms that he can use the Sword of Power as a simple sword, choosing not to do so.

This in-universe explanation for He-Man's restraint in battle is a result of censorship concerns in children's programming, but it also becomes an active expression of morality. The movie's art director, however, is not happy with the pay, and the indie horror film Obsession is expected to make $250 million. The runtime for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been confirmed, and Netflix will add a highly anticipated sequel in a crime drama franchise featuring Henry Cavill next month.

Jennifer Lawrence's R-rated black comedy movie is leaving Netflix soon, and Peacock's lineup this week brings six fresh premieres, one season finale, and more new releases to watch





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