In Trans Communities Across the Country, Clothing Swaps Are Promoting Style—and Safety

'We find ways to take what's left, the crumbs that are given to us, and turn them into celebrations,' says Tennessee trans clothing swap organizer Jack Knoxville.

Every time Isaiah Kirk leaves the Uncommon Closet’s clothing swap, he steps out onto the streets of Chicago in a new look. Most recently, his haul included a pair of jeans matched with a Pokémon graphic tee and a button-up shirt.

The total cost of this outfit? $0.00.

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"It’s a lot of fun," says Kirk, who identifies as nonbinary and transmasculine, of sourcing new wardrobe items at clothing swaps like the one held by the Uncommon Closet. “The environment, the camaraderie, it’s safe and inclusive. ”“I primarily work with people who have body dysmorphia or dysphoria,” says AJ Mix, who runs community outreach at the Uncommon Closet.

Many of their clients are trans or queer people who have faced discrimination for expressing a different gender identity than their sex assigned at birth.

“A lot of people have trauma going to stores,” Mix says. Their job is often to function as a sort of therapeutic personal stylist, accompanying clients—some of whom are trans women early in their transition—on trips to gendered shopping aisles they might be afraid to navigate alone. According to Mix, the Uncommon Closet’s clothing swap was meant to be a one-time event in 2024, during the queer sewing and alteration business’s grand reopening.

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But then they noticed the huge demand for this free service. Mix now hosts three swaps a year—in spring, summer, and winter—to help people prepare for the seasonal shifts in Chicago’s weather.

“We have a lot of new people coming in from the South to Chicago due to the political climate,” Mix says. “A lot of people use their entire savings to haul their entire lives up here, and so they just don’t have any money. ”, organizes clothing swaps for young people who struggle to afford gender-affirming accessories.

A binder, which flattens the chest to give wearers a more masculine silhouette, can run upwards of $50 and be difficult to source in person. Carroll loves to see people walk away from their clothing swaps, visibly thrilled to have scored a binder for free. But even more than that, Carroll loves seeing people make new friends and find their community at these meetups.

“There’s constantly stuff being thrown at trans people,” Carroll says. “You have to find people who are similar to you to help support each other. ” In Austin, Christabell Nunez wanted to create a safe space for marginalized people of all different body sizes to explore fashion.

“It is still so hard to shop for plus-sized people. You really have to scavenge,” Nunez says.

“A lot of our trans people, they are getting stared at. They’re getting looked at in retail spaces. ” In 2024, Nunez hosted a plus-sized clothing swap in her backyard that was attended by 20 friends. Now that work has expanded into the nonprofit, which hosts swaps for well over 150 people every month.

Everyone is welcome to take as much as they want, Nunez says; the only limitation is that people are asked not to resell the clothes for profit.

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“Our mind gets blown every month,” Nunez says. “There’s somebody who flew in from Canada one time to come to our swap. ” Melissa Grzybowski, head librarian of youth services at the Pflugerville Public Library in central Texas, says the trans clothing-swap program held by the library doesn’t just help the trans community: “It helps everyone.

” At one of the library’s first swaps, Grzybowski saw a refugee mother find new clothes for her children after fleeing their country with only two suitcases of belongings.in the United States. Still, Grzybowski tries to make her programming and literature inclusive.

“Public libraries are supposed to be welcoming to all people,” she says. “We have lots of books that represent the LGBTQ+ experience. ”One state over, in Tennessee, Jack Knoxville saw very little representation for trans people when he started a clothing swap back in 2016. At the time, he felt there were only negative representations and ideas of what it meant to be trans in his home state.

“I’ve been on my own and dealt with being unhoused from the age of 14 on, and had to deal with surviving so many things,” Knoxville says. “I know what it’s like to be trying so hard to get a job and getting the door shut in your face because your name on paper doesn’t match the perception of your gender with that interviewer.

” Knoxville says they’ve seen people walk out of their clothing swaps feeling more confident for job interviews and equipped for the cold winter while couch surfing.

“It’s the same kind of euphoria that you feel when you have a good haircut… You can feel like you’re on top of the world,” Knoxville says. “Clothing has a huge impact on people and their ability to interact with each other, but then on top of it is that layer of safety and how other people perceive you. ”“Queer people especially have to be resilient, and they have to tap into creativity and create something from nothing,” Knoxville says.

“We find ways to take what’s left, the crumbs that are given to us, and turn them into celebrations. ”, a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion