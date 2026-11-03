In top Senate race states, gas and grocery costs rose faster than the national average

President Donald Trump’s promise to tame inflation has collided with the reality of higher costs in states that will determine if Democrats will win control of Congress.

In several of the states with close Senate races, including Michigan, gas prices have risen higher, and more sharply, than the national averageIn 2024, President Donald Trump’s promise to bring down prices and make daily life more affordable helped him win back the White House.

But nearly two years into his second term, Trump’s tariffs and his war with Iran have driven costs higher across the country, fueling These frustrations aren’t confined to voters who support Democrats. More than half of Republicans, 53%, are dissatisfied with the state of the economy,This has created an opening for Democrats to win majorities in both the House and the Senate.

Also read Former President Obama endorses Charles Booker in Kentucky Senate race

And while the House majority is widely expected to shift to Democrats after Tuesday night, the Senate is still very much a jump ball. Veteran election data analysts are quick to remind the public that as Tuesday’s voting and later counting unfolds, any one of the competitive Senate races could tip either way.

Across the country, the average cost of a gallon of gas has risen 40% since Feb. 28, the day Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched attacks on Iran that sent crude oil prices through the roof. Right before the war, the average price of unleaded was $2.98 per gallon, according to NBC News’ gas price tracker. On Monday, it was $4.16. In Iowa, however, the average price has climbed by significantly more, nearly 55% since late February.

The same figure applies in Nebraska. In Kansas, gas prices are up by 53%. All three states broke for Trump in 2024. But two years later, they are in play, and Democratic Senate candidates Josh Turek in Iowa and Adam Hamilton in Kansas, as well as independent Dan Osborn in Nebraska, will be very closely watched Tuesday night.

Drivers in Michigan are also experiencing an outsized jump, with gas up 51% from $2.99 in February to $4.52 Monday. There, Democrat Abdul El Sayed is facing off against Republican Mike Rogers. In Ohio, where Democratic former Sen. Sherrod Brown is challenging incumbent Republican Jon Husted, the price of a gallon of gas has climbed by 48%.

Advertisement

“We aren’t going very many places,” Kathy DiCristofaro, of Youngstown, Ohio, told NBC News. “We’re retired and have had to cancel trips,” she said. In Maine, the price of a gallon of gas is 46% higher than it was before the war, creating a drag on Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins and an opportunity for Democrat Troy Jackson.

Even when national average gas prices pivot lower, as they did throughout October, that doesn’t always extend to parts of the country where refinery activity influences fuel costs, particularly in the Great Lakes region. Far from the coasts, refineries that service Michigan, Ohio and Iowa cannot easily restore supply lost to weather events or refinery capacity.

“When you’re isolated in the interior of the country, these problems can linger as long as the refinery is experiencing issues,” said Patrick De Haan, chief petroleum analyst at GasBuddy. Beyond the gas pump, voters are also feeling the sting of higher oil prices overseas in the form of increased transportation costs for groceries and retail goods.

In several of the states with tight Senate races, average households are spending a lot more of their monthly income on groceries than shoppers elsewhere in the country,Among the 10 most cost-burdened cities for groceries in America, three of them are in Ohio: Cleveland, Toledo and Cincinnati. Also making the list are Detroit, and Hialeah, Florida, the latter a red state with surprisingly competitive gubernatorial and Senate races this year.

Tariffs have helped to drive the price of household necessities higher this year, while the rise in diesel prices has made trucking more expensive.

“The cost of living is extremely high,” said Peris Morgan, a Michigan voter who spoke with NBC News outside a polling place in Sterling Heights on Monday. “Rent is high. Groceries are high, gas is high, everything is high, and so yeah, the cost of living compared to what people are being paid is not adding up.

” While higher diesel costs have raised the price of transporting everyday goods, many businesses have also passed another big new cost on to consumers in the past two years: tariffs. Trump’s sweeping tariff regime has hit several of the states with major Senate races significantly harder than it has hit other states. Three of the four states that pay the most for tariffs also have tight Senate races: Texas comes in second, Michigan third and Georgia is fourth.

Advertisement

Further down the list, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina are all among the top 15. The lion’s share of these costs have come in the form of new import duties that affected the price of cars and trucks.

“This is not what we signed on for, for the tariffs and all this stuff,” said Jacqui Rose Tucker, a resident of Southwest Atlanta who spoke with NBC News’ Gabriella Rudy outside a grocery store. “My dollar does not go very far anymore,” she said, “This little bit of groceries was $218. It’s ridiculous. So yeah, I’m real concerned.

”While daily costs are straining people’s wallets, longer-term investments like housing are also forcing voters to make sacrifices. In Alaska, the median home price in September was up by 4.0% year over year at $415,805, above the national average of $389,601 which was down 0.1%, according to data from, while median home prices are still below the national average, prospective buyers in September saw prices rise by 5.6% year over year across the state.

In Akron, Ohio, average home prices are up 22% from last year, while in Cleveland they’ve risen by 13%. Joining Akron and Cleveland are Miami, metro Atlanta, Charleston, South Carolina and Cedar Rapids, Iowa — all in the top 10. As housing prices increase in many desirable metro areas, however, higher borrowing costs at the same time are putting homeownership out of reach for many younger voters, especially Gen Z and millennials.

While Americans are technically earning more in dollar terms on average, paychecks are not keeping up with the pace of inflation. Wages in September grew by 3.0% year over year. But the annual inflation rate hit 3.7%. Adjusting for inflation, this means average hourly earnings nationwide fell by about 0.7%.

In Nebraska, purchasing power fell by 3.5% over the three months ending in August, relative to regional inflation. Iowa saw a drop of 2.6%. And in Alaska, real pay fell by 2.0% compared to the same period last “I work extraordinarily hard. I’m a single mom.

I’ve got three kids,” said Jennie Larson, who planned to vote Tuesday morning in Iowa and spoke with NBC News in West Des Moines.

“I go out to eat once a week, right? That’s like my one luxury. But outside of that, like the gas prices, the food prices, it’s unbelievable. ”