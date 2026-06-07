In Thy Image: The Star Trek Movie That Nearly Wasn't, but Became More Than It Was Supposed To

The journey from Roddenberry's one-page concept to Star Trek's first foray into motion pictures is a long one. This article delves into the process, discussing the inspiration behind \\

Remember that Star Trek episode that became the greatest Star Trek movie? No, not 'Space Seed', the Star Trek : The Original Series episode that served as the catalyst for Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

We're talking about an unseen episode from an unseen Star Trek series, one that would spawn 1979's Star Trek: The Motion Picture '(greatest') is a bit of a hyperbole, granted, but it's better than you remember. And technically, it's an unseen episode for a post-Star Trek TV series proposal from Gene Roddenberry that only got a made-for-television film treatment. It's \





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Gene Roddenberry Star Trek: The Motion Picture \\\\

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