In the Flesh: A Sensitive Take on Zombie Narrative Now Streaming on Disney+

The BBC series 'In the Flesh' offers a nuanced approach to the zombie genre, focusing on rehabilitation and societal reintegration of the partially deceased. After its original run, it is now available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.

The Walking Dead may have caused zombie fatigue in modern horror, but that shouldn’t stop fans from viewing a far more sensitive angle on the topic.

Only a few years following the premiere of the AMC horror series, In the Flesh aired on BBC Three. The English series has not been the easiest to find in the decade since it went off the air, but now it is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S. with a subscription. What Is 'In the Flesh' About? The series takes place in a world post-The Rising, the phenomenon where the undead rose from the grave.

Since it occurred, the government handled the zombie scourge and even found a way to rehabilitate those afflicted. Kieren Walker is one of these former zombies who, through the help of therapy and mandatory medication, is now one of the Partially Deceased Syndrome sufferers. After a stint in his rehab facility, he is released to his parents with the help of contacts and a cover-up that makes him seem more human.

Although his parents are ecstatic to see him, that doesn’t hold true for everyone. COLLIDER Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Horror Survival Quiz Which Horror Villain Do You Have the Best Chance of Surviving? Jason Voorhees · Michael Myers · Freddy Krueger · Pennywise · Chucky Five killers. Five completely different ways to die — if you're not smart enough, fast enough, or self-aware enough to avoid it.

Only one of them is the villain your particular set of instincts gives you a fighting chance against. Eight questions will figure out which one. 🏕️Jason 🔪Michael 💤Freddy 🎈Pennywise 🪆Chucky TEST YOUR SURVIVAL → QUESTION 1 / 8INSTINCT 01 Something feels wrong. You can't explain it — you just know.

What do you do? First instincts are the difference between the survivor and the first act casualty. ALeave immediately. I don't need to understand a threat to respect it.

BStay quiet and observe. If I can see it, I can understand it. If I can understand it, I can avoid it. CStay awake.

Whatever this is, I am not going to sleep until I feel safe again. DConfront it directly. Fear grows in the dark — I'd rather know what I'm dealing with. ECheck everything, trust nothing.

The threat might be closer than I think — and smaller. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 8ENVIRONMENT 02 Where are you most likely to find yourself when things go wrong? Setting is everything in horror. Where you are determines which rules apply.

ASomewhere remote — a cabin, a campsite, off the grid and away from people. BA quiet suburban neighbourhood where nothing ever happens. Except tonight. CIn my own head — the most dangerous place of all, depending on what's already in there.

DWherever children are — because something about this place attracts the worst things. ESomewhere ordinary — a house, a toy store, a place where the last thing you'd expect is a threat.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 8STRENGTH 03 What is your most reliable survival asset? Every survivor has a quality the villain didn't account for. What's yours? APhysical fitness — I can run, I can swim, I can outlast something that relies on brute persistence.

BSpatial awareness — I always know the exits, the hiding spots, the fastest route out. CPsychological resilience — I've faced my worst fears before. They don't have the same power over me. DEmotional steadiness — I don't panic.

Panic is what gets you caught. EScepticism — I don't underestimate threats because of how they look. Size is irrelevant.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 8FEAR 04 What kind of fear is hardest for you to fight through? Knowing your weakness is the first step to not dying because of it. AThe unstoppable — something that will not stop, cannot be reasoned with, and is always getting closer. BThe invisible — a threat I can feel but can't locate, watching from somewhere I can't see.

CThe psychological — something that uses my own mind and memories against me. DThe unknowable — something ancient, shapeless, that feeds on the fear itself. EThe mundane — a threat so ordinary-looking that no one will believe me until it's too late.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 8GROUP 05 You're with a group when things start going wrong. What's your role? Horror movies are brutally clear about who survives group situations and who doesn't. AThe one who says"we need to leave" first — and means it, even when no one listens.

BThe one who stays quiet, watches the others, and figures out the pattern before anyone else does. CThe one who holds the group together when panic sets in — because someone has to. DThe one who asks the questions nobody wants to ask — because ignoring them gets people killed. EThe one who takes the threat seriously when everyone else is laughing it off.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 6 / 8MISTAKE 06 What's the horror movie mistake you're most likely to make? Honest self-assessment is a survival skill. Denial is not. AGoing back for someone — I know I shouldn't, but I can't leave them behind.

BAssuming I'm safe once I've found a hiding spot. That's when it finds me. CFalling asleep when I absolutely cannot afford to. Exhaustion is its own enemy.

DLetting my curiosity override my instincts — I always need to understand what I'm dealing with. EDismissing the threat because of how it looks. That's exactly what it wants.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 7 / 8ADVANTAGE 07 What's your best weapon against something that can't be stopped by conventional means? Every horror villain has a weakness. The survivors are always the ones who find it. AThe environment itself — I use the terrain, the water, the geography against it.

BPatience — I wait, I watch, and I strike at the one moment it doesn't expect. CLucidity — if I can stay in control of my own mind, it loses its primary weapon. DCourage — facing it directly, refusing to run, taking away the fear it feeds on. EImprovisation — I use whatever's at hand, however unconventional.

Creativity over brute force. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 8 / 8FINAL SCENE 08 It's the final scene. You're the last one standing. How did you make it?

The final survivor always has a reason. What's yours? AI kept moving. I never stopped, never hid for too long, never let it corner me.

BI figured out the pattern before anyone else did — and I used it against the thing following it. CI stayed awake, stayed lucid, and refused to give it the one thing it needed most. DI stopped being afraid of it. And the moment I did, everything changed.

EI took it seriously from the start — and I never once made the mistake of underestimating it. REVEAL MY VILLAIN → Your Survival Odds Have Been Calculated Your Best Chance Is Against… Your instincts, your strengths, and your particular way of thinking under pressure point to one villain you actually have a fighting chance against. Everyone else — good luck.

Camp Crystal Lake · Friday the 13th Jason Voorhees Jason is relentless, but he is also predictable — and that is the gap you would exploit. Haddonfield, Illinois · Halloween Michael Myers Michael watches before he moves. He is patient, methodical, and almost impossible to detect — until it's too late for anyone who isn't paying close enough attention.

Elm Street · A Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Krueger Freddy wins by getting inside your head — using your own fears, your own memories, your own subconscious as weapons against you. That strategy requires a target who can be destabilised. Derry, Maine · It Pennywise Pennywise is ancient, shapeshifting, and feeds on terror — but it has one critical vulnerability: it cannot function against someone who genuinely stops being afraid of it.

Chicago · Child's Play Chucky Chucky's greatest advantage is that nobody takes him seriously until it's already too late. He exploits the gap between how something looks and what it actually is. ↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ Before she was on Bridgerton, Harriet Cains played Kieren’s sister Jem, who is part of a local militia and none too pleased about her brother’s return.

Known as the Human Volunteer Force, the militia was formed in response to the lack of military response in rural areas during The Rising. Even after zombies have become medicated, however, they still retain their hatred of anyone undead. When Kieren returns, he not only has to contend with the trauma of the people he killed while in his untreated state, but a vicious home that would prefer to see him dead, but for good this time.

In the Flesh covers an array of topics that, even years later, still remain relevant.

‘In the Flesh’ Uses Zombies to Tell a Heartbreaking Story Zombie films such as George A. Romero’s classics use the genre to tell stories about racism, and In the Flesh follows up on the societal commentary. Kieren's journey as a PDS sufferer is an emotionally harrowing one from the moment he steps on screen. Things only get worse for him after the fact.

Some of the side effects of the medication that keep him from going feral are vivid flashbacks of his last kill. Every day, he has to relive the trauma of killing another person. When he gets home, he endures the prejudice against people like him that leads to violence.

Though some people sympathize with the fact that Kieren and others like him were not in their right minds when they were in their zombie state, the young man has to live in the constant fear that he will be shot on sight. His sister Jem doesn’t help matters, even if she is struggling with grief of her own. In order to cope with what happened to her brother, Jem compartmentalizes the Kieren before The Rising and the Kieren after.

She slowly warms up to him, but that is only one part of Kieren's struggles. Related The 8 Best Zombie Movies on Prime Video Right Now Posts By Tauri Miller In the Flesh also tackles intense subjects like grief and suicide. The reason why Kieren became undead in the first place was that he had taken his own life before The Rising. Kieren had developed feelings for his best friend, Rick, which were not supported by the latter's father, Bill.

Rick enlisted in the army and eventually died in Afghanistan, prompting Kieren to die by suicide. This story culminates in a series that addresses trauma and prejudice, narratives that will always be timeless. Like any good horror series, In the Flesh uses horror to tell resonant stories that strike at the heart of what it means to be human. In the Flesh is now streaming on Disney+.

In the Flesh Like Follow Followed TV-14 Horror Comedy Drama Release Date 2013 - 2014-00-00 Cast See All Creator Dominic Mitchell Powered by Expand Collapse





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