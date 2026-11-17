The Sooners are up to eight commits in the Class of 2028, as they secured a pledge from one of Oklahoma's top prospects.

NORMAN — The momentum that OU has built on the recruiting trail over the last week carried into Monday. Sweat is listed at 6-foot-2 and 173 pounds.

He is graded as a 3-star prospect by all major recruiting services, and he is the No. 391 overall prospect and the No. 52 wideout in the 2028 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. Sweat runs a 4.35 40-yard dash and he has logged an 11-foot broad jump, per his X account.

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Though he isn’t graded as a blue-chip recruit, Sweat has earned offers from plenty of major programs, including Michigan, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, Iowa State and Wisconsin. Sweat has spent the fall touring campuses across the country. The wide receiver prospect took an unofficial visit to Norman on Sept. 19, when the Sooners beat New Mexico 14-6.

He visited Texas A&M and Tennessee in the weeks after hisNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

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According to 247Sports, three of the Sooners’ eight commits — Compton-Nero, Arant and Schell — are 4-star prospects, while the others are 3-star recruits. The website has OU’s class ranked No. 1 nationally in its team recruiting rankings. Oklahoma has now set the foundation for its 2028 class. And the Sooners will look to make that class as strong as their 2027 haul.

The Sooners have earned commitments from 27 players from the Class of 2027 and currently hold the No. 7 ranking in the 247Sports team rankings. Of the Sooners’ 27 pledges from that class, 12 of them are graded as 4-star prospects or better. As for Oklahoma’s 2026 squad, the Sooners defeated No. 19 Ole Miss on Sunday to clinch bowl eligibility for the 28th year in a row.

OU will host Texas A&M on Saturday before battling Missouri on the road to end the regular season. Carson Field has worked full-time in the sports media industry since 2020 in Colorado, Texas and Wyoming as well as nationally, and he has earned degrees from Arizona State University and Texas A&M University. When he isn’t covering the Sooners, he’s likely golfing, fishing or doing something else outdoors. Twitter: https://x.com/carsondfield