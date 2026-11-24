'Dialogues with Picasso' and 'The Art of Nick Ramos' are both on display at Round Rock's new City Arts Center.

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Support for Arts Eclectic comes from Broadway Bank and The Contemporary Austin. The new exhibition ‘Dialogues with Picasso’ brings 23 works by the renowned Spanish artist to Rounds Rock’s new City Arts Center. There they’ll be paired with an additional 20 works by other international artists, creating a sort of conversation with and about Picasso’s works. But ‘Dialogues with Picasso’ isn’t the only exhibition on display at the new gallery space.

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The folks at the City Arts Center wanted to also show works by a local artist concurrently; much to his own surprise, Austin’s Nick Ramos was the artist chosen.

“I was floored,” he said recently about the invitation. “I thought I was being punked. ” It was a surprise, Ramos said, but also oddly fitting.

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“The weird thing is,” he reflected, “this is my father's dream. You know, I am the son of a Spaniard. I'm the grandson of a political prisoner of Spain. ” Ramos’ grandfather, he says, was imprisoned for eight years under the regime of Francisco Franco, meaning he didn’t get to meet his son for the first several years of his life.was painted by Picasso,” Ramos recalled during our conversation.

“So my father always had this fascination. He was not allowed to be an artist, so he became a draftsman before he immigrated to Brazil. And my father painted, my father did printmaking, he did ceramics. ”Works by Nick Ramos and Ramos' father at the Round Rock City Art CenterRamos’ father was never a professional artist but he passed on his lifelong love of the arts to his son.

Because of that, he says, creating new works for ‘The Art of Nick Ramos’ gave him a chance to connect with his late father’s memory.

“I think that I was having a conversation with my father,” he says, “because I, in some ways remembering and trying to tell a little bit of the story, his influence. My father used to gather the kids around the neighborhood… around a ping-pong table. He taught us how to draw by copying comic books. So there's a piece… called.

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It's a painting on a ping pong table and showing how kids these days play differently than we used to back in 1970s. ” Ramos is also paying tribute to his father by including some of his works in the exhibit.

“I incorporated works from my father because I wanted to share how they influence ,” he says. “It was important for me to include my father to help tell my journey. ” ‘Dialogues with Picasso’ and ‘The Art of Nick Ramos’ are separate exhibitions, but they’re sharing the gallery space.

“So to have my father's work juxtaposed with Picasso's work in the background,” Ramos says, “was very emotional. ” ‘Dialogues with Picasso’ and ‘The Art of Nick Ramos’ are both on display at the Round Rock City Arts Center through March 21, 2027Mike is a producer and host at KUT, where he’s been working since his days as an English major at the University of Texas.

He produces, along with some other projects, but his true legacy in radio will be his work as the voice of KUT's vehicle donation spots. When pressed to do so, he’ll write short paragraphs about himself in the third person, but usually prefers not to.