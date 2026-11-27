The Lake and Peninsula School District is among many in Alaska that no longer participate in the National School Lunch Program, reflecting difficult choices about what programs districts can afford.

PORT ALSWORTH — Lisa Rivas questioned a stream of students trickling past the kitchen doors on their way to the gym at Tanalian School in Port Alsworth, on the east shore of Alaska’s Lake Clark.

“Hungry? ” Rivas asked.

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“Want some moose soup? ” Rivas whips up nourishing meals for students at Tanalian daily using whatever she has on hand, oftentimes serving meat donated from the community. She’s one of several cooks in the Lake and Peninsula School District working to feed students in remote villages across the region with fewer resources than they’re used to. For Rivas, the dishes are deeper than the paper bowls they’re served in.