'Elsinore' gives us the true story of an actor dedicated to playing Hamlet before his untimely death. The star turns it into a movie about a life.

is the type of movie that you’d assume was cooked up in a lab dedicated to concocting the perfect flavor of awards-season prestige-tainment. It’s based on a true story, involving extraordinary actor Ian Charleson, best know for his role in, given an even more extraordinary opportunity, i.e. portraying Hamlet at London’s National Theater in 1989.

It’s a tragedy that somehow manages to end triumphantly. It has moments designed to make viewers laugh, montages that rival any sports film’s training sequences, and entire sequences engineered to dehydrate audiences one crying jag at a time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has the sort of symphonic score that leaves not a micro-ounce of doubt as to how you’re supposed to feel at any given moment. It’s a potent reminder that art is healing, our time here is short, and Olivia Colman in spiky, snarky mode should be categorized as a Class 1 narcotic.