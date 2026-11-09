In Nigeria, solar panels are the new wedding gift

High fuel prices and cheap Chinese technology are accelerating Nigeria’s shift to solar, transforming how people shop, spend and live.

Six days a week, merchants and customers pack the narrow streets of Lagos’ Alaba International Market. Cars, motorbikes and handcarts move goods through West Africa’s largest electronics bazaar.

Generators, televisions and refrigerators have long filled the shop fronts. Now, solar panels, inverters and lithium batteries compete for space. Brands like Deye and Felicity Solar are everywhere, alongside counterfeits in copycat packaging with names like Fidelity or Facility.

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“Even tomato sellers have put signs up saying they collect solar batteries and all kinds of solar waste,” said Nnamdi Nkemka, the broad-shouldered owner of CNN Global Solar. When his shop opened in 2008, it was one of a handful of specialized dealers, down an alley in the belly of the market. Now, it’s among more than 200 solar shops and sits right on the main street, and has an adjoining warehouse.

The grid serving Africa’s most populous nation is so weak that in order to keep the lights on and appliances running, most Nigerians produce power at home. Domestic generators powered by gasoline and diesel have for years been the go-to option. But solar equipment is gaining ground. By the end of last year, small-scale solar power in Nigeria comfortably exceeded what the grid delivers.

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This year, the country has already added as much capacity as it did in 2024 and 2025 combined. High fossil-fuel prices and affordable, Chinese-made, solar technologies areSolar panels, batteries that store their energy, and inverters that make the power usable, are turning up on wedding registries, alongside bed linen and microwaves. In a country where crude oil has long shaped the economy, families are growing used to monitoring how much solar energy their panels generate — and battery-charge levels.

In rural areas, solar mini-grids that power whole communities, not just single homes, are starting to emerge. But even as booming demand transforms wealthier households and changes public spaces like Alaba, high upfront costs are limiting growth, said Cletus Ike Amakeze, chief executive officer of Ama Solar Ltd., who has been selling solar products for a decade.

The equipment needed to keep a three-person home running will pay for itself in as little as 16 months, BloombergNEF research shows — but, at $4,500, getting set up costs about seven times as much as buying a new gasoline generator. a week, even when he only switched it on in the evenings. He was already rationing its use in February this year, when the U.S.-Iran war broke out. Within days, gasoline prices had shot up by 40%.

“I looked at my future,” Aguda said. “There was no savings left. ” By April, he’d borrowed cash from a friend to buy a three-kilowatt Felicity Solar system. He has kept his generator for the one job his solar system can’t handle: pumping water, once a week, into storage drums, for a fraction of the amount he spent on fuel before switching to solar.

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