Julie Choi sues In-N-Out Burger for alleged racist attack in Sherman Oaks, claiming staff failed to protect her and her 17-year-old daughter from harassment.

A lawsuit filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court alleges that In-N-Out Burger employees failed to prevent a racially motivated attack on Julie Choi and her daughter at the Sherman Oaks restaurant in May. The legal action seeks accountability for the incident, claiming the corporation allowed the aggressor to remain on the premises without proper intervention or police notification.

Details of the Alleged Racist Incident

Julie Choi brought her 17-year-old daughter to the popular fast-food chain as a celebration after the teenager completed a difficult school exam. Instead of a peaceful meal, the pair experienced a hostile encounter where a female customer allegedly shoved the teenager, used racist slurs against Asians, and sprayed soda on both women. Choi, who immigrated to the United States from Korea in the 1980s, described the event as a traumatic breach of safety in a family-friendly establishment.

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The complaint states that the aggressor verbally responded with profanity and ethnic insults before physically approaching the mother and daughter aggressively. Although a security guard stepped between the parties, the woman continued to threaten Choi and her daughter, following them through the restaurant for several minutes. The lawsuit details that the woman mocked East Asian accents and used degrading language to refer to the victims.

Witness footage reviewed by The Times captures an employee handing change to the woman while she continued shouting offensive remarks. The video also shows the woman filling a cup at the soda machine and pouring the beverage over Choi and her daughter. The aggressor eventually paid in cash, received her empty cup, and filled it again before dousing the victims, according to the legal filing.

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In-N-Out Response and Security Policy Disputes

The lawsuit accuses the corporation of negligence by allowing the woman to stay and ordering her food after the harassment began. Patty Peña, the corporate spokesperson, stated that In-N-Out cannot comment on the allegations due to ongoing litigation. However, the complaint highlights internal policies that restricted security staff from physical intervention unless an aggressor made physical contact first.

Choi alleges that the security guard refused to remove the woman, citing lack of permission to touch customers. The complaint notes that the woman had pushed the teenager twice prior to the soda incident, yet the guard did not intervene. Choi argued that the passive approach by staff left her and her daughter vulnerable to continued harassment inside the establishment.

After the incident, Choi spoke with the restaurant manager who claimed to have contacted the Los Angeles Police Department. The manager reportedly stated that officers declined to respond because the victims did not require medical attention from paramedics. The manager further explained that security protocols prohibited touching anyone unless the aggressor initiated physical contact first.

LAPD Investigation and Ongoing Legal Claims

Choi alleges that the manager instructed her and her daughter to leave the restaurant after reporting the incident internally. The manager later sent a text message confirming that police had not arrived at the scene that evening. Choi called the LAPD the following day, but officers told her that no call had been placed from the restaurant location the previous night.

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Investigating officers visited Choi's home to take a statement, concluding that the described events constituted a hate crime under California law. Despite this assessment, the Los Angeles Police Department has not yet identified the woman involved in the attack. Lt. Alondra Garcia of the LAPD confirmed to The Times that no call was logged from the Sherman Oaks restaurant on the night of the incident.

The lawsuit argues that In-N-Out's failure to enforce safety protocols and report crimes enabled the racist behavior to continue unchecked. Choi emphasized the lasting psychological impact on her daughter, who remains nervous in public spaces six months after the event. The legal action seeks to hold the corporation responsible for the emotional distress and safety violations experienced by the family.