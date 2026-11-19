Julie Choi sues In-N-Out Burger for alleged failure to prevent a racist assault on her daughter in Sherman Oaks. The complaint details soda dousing and slurs.

Julie Choi has filed a lawsuit against In-N-Out Burger in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleging that the fast-food chain failed to prevent a racist attack on her and her 17-year-old daughter at the Sherman Oaks location in May. The legal complaint accuses the company of negligence after a woman pushed the teen, shouted anti-Asian slurs, and poured soda over the pair while staff and security stood by.

Lawsuit Alleges Failed Security Response

The lawsuit states that Choi, who is of Korean descent and immigrated to the United States in the 1980s, was celebrating her daughter's completion of a difficult exam when the incident occurred. According to the filing, a female customer pushed the teenager into people standing in front of her, hurled racial insults, and doused them with soda from a fountain drink.

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The complaint details that Choi immediately asked the aggressor if she had pushed her daughter, to which the woman reportedly replied with an anti-Asian slur and an aggressive tone. Despite this, In-N-Out employees and a security guard allegedly allowed the woman to remain on the premises without contacting the proper legal authorities during what Choi describes as a dangerous situation.

Choi claims the security guard stepped between the aggressor and the mother and daughter but refused to remove the woman, citing company policy that prevented physical handling of guests unless they initiated physical contact first. The woman continued to taunt and follow them around the restaurant for several minutes, mimicking East Asian accents and using degrading language.

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In-N-Out Denies Comment on Litigation

In-N-Out spokesperson Patty Peña stated that the company would not comment on the allegations due to the ongoing litigation. The fast-food chain has previously faced public relations challenges, including a recent demand for a Northern California high school football team to delete photos taken at one of their locations.

Partial video footage reviewed by news outlets shows an employee handing the aggressor her change while she continued to use expletives and racial slurs. The footage captures the moment the woman filled an empty cup with soda and poured it over Choi and her daughter before leaving the restaurant, still shouting slurs.

Police Confirm No Initial Call From Restaurant

After the incident, Choi spoke with a manager who claimed to have called the police. The manager stated that officers refused to respond because Choi and her daughter did not require paramedic assistance for medical issues. He explained that security could not intervene unless an aggressor touched someone first, ignoring the verbal abuse and soda dousing.

Choi reported the incident to the Los Angeles Police Department the following day. Officers who visited her home concluded that the events constituted a hate crime. LAPD Lt. Alondra Garcia confirmed to news media that no call was logged from the restaurant's address on the evening of the incident, contradicting the manager's account.

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Long-Term Trauma For Victim Family

The lawsuit highlights the lasting emotional impact on the family, noting that Choi's daughter is still on edge and anxious in new environments six months after the attack. Choi expressed sadness that her daughter had to witness such hostility, stating the family now constantly scans rooms for potential threats.

The complaint seeks accountability for the alleged failure to provide a safe environment, emphasizing that such incidents should not happen based on race or origin. The family is urging the court to address the security protocols at In-N-Out locations to prevent similar racial harassment in the future.