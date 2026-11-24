Lewellen faces multiple charges after allegedly choking a woman at a Vancouver, Washington, In-N-Out Burger. This report details the arrest, victim accounts, and stakeholder responses to the violent incident.

A 39-year-old man named Lewellen was taken into custody on Monday, November 23, after authorities responded to a violent assault inside the restroom of an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Vancouver, Washington. The incident occurred on the evening of Sunday, November 22, and involves serious allegations of attempted rape and strangulation against a female customer.

Arrest Details and Specific Charges Filed

Police confirmed that Lewellen is currently held on several severe criminal charges including attempted rape, assault by strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, and indecent liberties. The arrest follows a chaotic scene where multiple bystanders intervened to stop the attack, allowing law enforcement to secure the suspect without further injury to the victim.

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According to the official news release issued by the Vancouver Police Department on Monday, November 23, the severity of the charges reflects the dangerous nature of the physical confrontation. Authorities emphasized that the prompt actions of the victim's husband and other patrons were instrumental in preventing a potentially fatal outcome during the struggle in the restaurant's facilities.

Witness Accounts of the Violent Confrontation

The victim was standing in front of the bathroom mirror when Lewellen entered the facility and allegedly initiated the attack. Court documents obtained by local media indicate that the woman screamed for help as Lewellen allegedly placed her in a chokehold and began grabbing her body. She suspected immediately that Lewellen was attempting to rape her during the sudden and aggressive encounter.

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The woman's husband reportedly witnessed the assault and rushed into the bathroom to pull Lewellen away from his wife. Several other customers also intervened, physically restraining Lewellen inside the restroom area. These bystanders kept the suspect detained and under control until police officers arrived at the scene to take him into custody.

Suspect Behavior and Prior Criminal History

Before the attack, a witness claimed to have observed Lewellen outside the women's restroom for approximately 20 minutes, allegedly scouting the location. A probable cause affidavit reviewed by KPTV TV station reveals that Lewellen told police he understood his actions were wrong but felt the victim was the girl for him. This statement was included in the justification for the arrest warrants and criminal charges.

Court records viewed by investigators also highlight that Lewellen has a prior criminal history in Cowlitz County. Additionally, there is an active warrant for his arrest in Clackamas County related to alleged methamphetamine possession. These past legal issues were cited by the department to support the decision to hold Lewellen without bail during the initial phase of the investigation.

Impact on Public Safety and Restaurant Operations

The incident has raised significant concerns regarding customer safety in public dining establishments, particularly in restrooms where incidents can occur out of immediate sight. The Vancouver Police Department has stated that they are reviewing the actions of the bystanders who restrained Lewellen, praising their quick response. The restaurant remains a focal point for local news coverage as the community processes the violence that occurred during a routine meal.

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Legal proceedings for Lewellen are expected to move forward swiftly given the strength of the witness testimonies and the physical evidence collected at the scene. The victim is expected to be supported by victim advocacy services provided by the county. The case underscores the importance of bystander intervention in stopping violent crimes before they escalate further.