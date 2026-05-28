In-N-Out Burger Announced to Open New Location in Commerce, California

In-N-Out Burger has begun construction on a new restaurant at Telegraph Avenue and Washington Boulevard in Commerce, California, as part of the city's retail corridor development. The project, which has been in planning since at least 2020, is expected to open in approximately eight to nine months.

In-N-Out Burger is set to open a new restaurant at the intersection of Telegraph Avenue and Washington Boulevard in Commerce, California, with construction now officially underway.

The city has confirmed that the project, located at 6233 Telegraph Road, represents a significant step in its broader strategy to develop a vibrant retail and entertainment corridor. According to city council and planning commission records, efforts to attract the iconic chain to Commerce date back to at least 2020, with negotiations frequently discussed in closed sessions. The gleaming white building currently under construction aligns with In-N-Out's typical design and will eventually feature the brand's famous drive-thru service.

The chain recently added this location to its official "opening soon" webpage, which currently lists nine projects nationwide; notably, this is the sole California site currently on that list, though In-N-Out has confirmed two additional local developments are progressing through planning stages. Projects often remain in the permitting pipeline for several years before appearing on the opening soon page.

Once construction commences, the typical timeline for completion ranges from eight to nine months, as explained by Denny Warnick, the company's chief operating officer, regarding the Commerce project's status





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In-N-Out Burger Commerce California Telegraph Avenue Restaurant Construction Retail Development

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