In a new exhibit at the George Washington Carver Museum, Black and Hispanic artists showcase work that focuses on community, ancestry and an East Austin story.

People view artwork Friday at ECHOES ATX’s opening of the exhibit" In Living Memory" at the George Washington Carver Museum in East Austin. Austin archivist Reneiss Ilisha Garcia wants to center community voices in her artwork.

She collected stories about residents’ ancestors over the summer and tied those conversations together in an art installation now on display at the George Washington Carver Museum.

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“It’s called ‘Threaded Memories, a Collective Heirloom,’” she says of a quilt made out of recycled paper. “On each of the square sheets is a different collage made by a community member. ” The collages are linked and on display in what looks like a living room. On one side of the collages is a rotary-looking phone that records attendees’ stories about their own family members; on the other is a CD player to listen to those conversations.

Reneiss Ilisha Garcia says she wanted her art installation, which includes paper collages made up of stories from the community, to feel like an elder's home.

“I tried to give it a feel of a grandmother's room,” Garcia says, “or like an elder's space because I feel like that is one of the first spaces that I knew as a preservation space. ”“That's my first gallery, that's my first archivist kind of space,” she says.exhibit that opened Friday at the Carver Museum in East Austin. The exhibit looks to uplift Black and Hispanic artists and reshape the lens through which the city is viewed.

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The exhibit includes two of Faiza Kracheni’s films paired with writings about each, printed for museum-goers to keep. For her first piece, “Everything I Loved Was Already Changing,” she used experimental and candid shots to look back at where she grew up.

“It's a solitary return to my old neighborhood in East Austin that has been just completely ravaged by gentrification," Kracheni says. “I approached it from a place of memory and repetition of walking the streets I walked for so many years and kind of the haunts, so to speak, that buildings hold, the emotions that a building holds. ” Kracheni’s East Austin childhood home had been in her family since the 1930s.

She says they were eventually priced out and had to sell it in 2013. While her first piece takes a look at where she came from, her second film on display looks at both her present self and uncertain future. It's more structured, with planned shots.

“It’s called ‘If I Die,’” she says. “I filmed this work over the course of the last summer, and it's a reflection on my diagnosis with stage 3B ovarian cancer. And I've been going through cancer treatment since last year. ” The piece resonated with Laura Vargas Ortiz, who attended the opening Friday.

Ortiz recently moved to Austin for an emergency medicine residency. She says the job sometimes involves delivering similar diagnoses to patients.

“It's refreshing and sad and also powerful to read these stories and remember that a Tuesday for me is like someone's worst day,” she says. “So that was really beautiful. ”to show the impact and connection to art in Austin’s Black and Hispanic communities. The project received a grant from the city’s Arts, Culture, Music and Entertainment division for the exhibit.

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With help from the Carver Museum, Shania Montúfar, the show’s head curator, chose the 10 artists featured in the show.

“These are the folks that we felt worked the best together and also really met this prompt of thinking about Black and Hispanic Austinite histories,” she says, “and also the present. ”The artists' mediums vary widely, from paint on canvas, to photography and sculpture. Via Madison Caesar used photography, chicken wire, plaster and braiding hair in her installation. A large focal point of her creative practice is hair.

“I related a lot to hair,” she says, thinking about her experience living in Austin. “As an individual and navigating identity, I feel like my hair was a big emblem for that. ”“And I feel like for a lot of people in Austin — especially those that have grown up here — the relationship to the city has changed,” she says.

He says his piece,"What the City Couldn't Take," depicts everything his community has overcome despite the gentrification of their East Austin neighborhood.a group of people gathered in a front yard. Choyce didn’t know the family when he asked to take this picture, but he says that made the moment even better.

“That's what I loved about this is just the fact that everyone's out in the front yard,” he says, “and ‘Hey, we're here to be seen. We're not going anywhere. Take us as we are. ’” It’s the first time many of these artists have had their work shown in a museum.

Montúfar says uplifting them creates a conversation about how we see Austin.

“If you look up Austin, what comes up on Google? And who shapes that? Who's allowed to define this city? I think part of the show is wanting to widen the way that people think about the city. ”If you found this reporting valuable, please consider