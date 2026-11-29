The classic 1990s sitcom starring Marlon and Shawn Wayans returns to streaming with all 101 episodes available later this year after years of absence from major platforms.

Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans will return to the streaming landscape with their beloved 1990s sitcom, which has been absent from major platforms for years. The classic family comedy's complete five-season run will hit the streamer's library later this year. All 101 episodes of the series will be available to subscribers starting later this year.

Classic Sitcom Details and Core Cast

Shawn and Marlon Wayans star as brothers sharing an apartment in New York City in the 1990s sitcom. John Witherspoon plays their father, Pops, in the central ensemble cast. The show originally aired on The WB from January 11, 1995, to May 20, 1999. It ran for 101 episodes across its five-season run.

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The series follows Shawn and Marlon Williams, two brothers living on 117th Street in Harlem. Shawn owns a local newsstand where both brothers work daily. Their father runs a diner originally located in Harlem but later moved downtown. Anna Maria Horsford joined the cast in season two as security guard Dee Baxter.

Development History and Network Rejections

Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans created the show alongside Leslie Ray and David Steven Simon. The series was originally intended for NBC. However, the network wanted Danny Glover to play the father instead of John Witherspoon. After NBC dropped the project, ABC also passed on it.

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WB network executives then stepped in and picked it up. The show became one of four sitcoms in The WB's original Wednesday night lineup. It helped launch the network alongside Unhappily Ever After, The Parent 'Hood and the short-lived Muscle. The series' working title was Brother to Brother during development.

Cancellation, Reruns, and Current Availability

The WB cancelled the show in 1999 due to declining ratings without a proper finale. Since then, reruns have aired on BET, Ion Television, MTV2, VH1 and Dabl. All five seasons were previously available on HBO Max and BET+.

However, the series currently has no streaming home. Warner Home Video released the complete series on DVD in February 2025. This new streaming acquisition marks the first major digital availability in recent years for the cult classic.