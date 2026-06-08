In letter to Philly Mayor, DA Krasner requests additional $5.6M in 2027 budget

On Monday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called for an additional $5.6 million for his office as part of next year's proposed budget.

On Monday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner unsealed a letter to Mayor Cherelle Parker calling for over $5.6 million in additional funding for his office to be part of next year's proposed budget.includes $60 million in order to fund the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office in the coming year, on Monday, District Attorney Larry Krasner said that just isn't enough.

During a morning event, Krasner unveiled a letter to Mayor Cherelle Parker that requests an additional $5.6 million for his office for the coming year. -- would be used to fund an increase for his offices that, Krasner said, would be"moderate, fair and consistent" with Mayor Parker's stated One Philly goals.

"I'm hopeful that there is an understanding -- as there has been in prior decades -- that public safety is one of the paramount issues," he said in hoping Parker would consider the request for additional funding. Krasner said he wanted to share a letter with the mayor immediately, as he believed the city's budget could likely be finalized by the end of this week.

The reasons for the new funding that Krasner was requesting matched goals he outlined in a similar request early this year: Funds to establish a repeat domestic violence offender task force to focus on cases where there's a high risk of lethality and repeat offenses. Funding to hire additional Philadelphia County detectives to focus on public safety initiatives and issues that impact senior citizens across the city.

Funds for the office's gun violence task force to strengthen investigations into street-group related shootings. The letter also includes new requests for funding to be used for victim and witness relocation services and to provide for external victim services providers.

However, a request for about $1 million to maintain software licenses and afford equipment used in investigations has been funded since it was requested back in March. To support his request, Krasner pointed to 57 straight months of decreases in violent crime in Philadelphia as an example that showed his office's methods were making a positive impact on the city.

Krasner also warned of the costs that taxpayers could additionally incur -- pointing out that it costs $60,000 a year to house a single inmate in prison -- without adequate funding for his office. He also said investment in reform could help save taxpayer money elsewhere.

"You want to talk about not closing public schools? Start closing prisons for the people who don't need to be there," Krasner said.

"And, an awful lot of them never needed to be there. " Along with additional funding, Krasner's letter called for hour-long monthly meetings between himself and Mayor Parker that he said intended to help"improve the quality of life" for Philadelphia residents. Following Monday's press event, Krasner said he intended to hand-deliver the letter to the mayor's office.





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