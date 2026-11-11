In LA’s Little Bangladesh, Raman’s visits won votes. Now residents have a to-do list for her

Those in Little Bangladesh say they are often ignored, but Raman spent time listening to their concerns this fall.

is of Sri Lankan descent and always happy to talk all things South Asian, especially the food, fashion and history. Nazmul Chaudhry, owner of Deshi Food in Little Bangladesh, told all his customers and friends to vote for Nithya Raman for mayor of Los Angeles after she spent time in the community speaking to residents about their concerns.

Those in Little Bangladesh say they are often ignored, but Raman spent time listening to their concerns this fall. Yusra Farzan reports. For seven years, Nazmul Chaudhry has been trying to get the city of Los Angeles to fix a broken sidewalk in front of his store. Chaudhry owns Deshi Food, a restaurant and grocery store in Little Bangladesh.

Also read Sheikh Hasina Requests New Documents to Return to Bangladesh

Before I could even begin our interview, he led me to the front of his store to show me the sidewalk that pedestrians sidestep and electric scooter riders slow down around. He’s hoping that will soon change. He said then-candidate Nithya Raman spent time in the historic enclave just north of Koreatown this fall, talking with community members about their problems.

For the first time since he moved to the United States in 1989, Chaudhry is excited about a mayoral election. Mayor-elect Raman is of Indian descent and an immigrant. When she takes office, she will be the first South Asian mayor of Los Angeles. Chaudhry is proud of that distinction.

But what means more to him is that Raman spent time walking the streets of Little Bangladesh, visiting businesses and speaking to community members about their concerns. Chaudhry said that, because of that, he asked all his customers and family members to vote for Raman. At dinner parties, Chaudhry said, Bengalis would share how they were excited to vote for Raman in this election. Nazmul Chaudhry and one of his customers, Mohamed Hassen.

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They both voted for Nithya Raman for mayor.for fear of being taken by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. And for those who do come to his store, he said, they are met withNazmul Chaudry offers a lunch buffet at his restaurant but he has seen a drop in foot traffic after ICE raids ramped up.

"Everybody's suffering actually these days," Chaudhry said. “If you see, Nov. 3 is a huge change because people fed up. " Chaudhry also said city services don’t do a good job keeping the streets clean. So he takes it upon himself to pick up trash in front of his shop.

His relatives in New York told Chaudhry that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, also of Indian descent, has “changed the whole city. ” He’s hoping for some of that change in Los Angeles when Raman takes office in December. While Raman’s Indian background was a feature of her campaign, it was “not the central thesis,” said Sara Sadhwani, an associate professor of politics at Pomona College and a senior researcher with AAPI Data.

In 2020, when Kamala Harris, also of Indian descent, was running for vice president, Sadhwani said, she conducted research on Indian Americans who wanted to see more representation in politics. In 2024, some of them turned away from Harris. Sponsored message Los Angeles mayor-elect Nithya Raman poses for a photograph with family members after casting her vote on Election Day during the midterm elections at the Silverlake Community Church.

“ We're ushering in a new political generation of millennials and Gen Z; diversity is just expected at this point amongst a vast majority of Americans,” she said, highlighting Nationally too, Sadhwani said, thec ountry is seeing a shift. South Asians have gone from “model minority” to “governing minority. ” ”The old script was that for Indian Americans, for South Asians, that being that quiet professional is what success meant,” she said.

“When we look at Raman and also Mamdani, they're fighting for executive power in very visible, very messy city politics, and they won not by following the rules, but they won by challenging the status quo. ”That idea resonates with Faizah Malik, managing attorney for housing justice at Public Counsel and a former L.A. City Council candidate.

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“When we were growing up, our parents said, ‘Just keep your head down, go to school, get educated, make a nice life for your family, and that's it,’” she said. “Politics was not really part of the conversation, but I think what we're seeing is that we can run for office, we can win by being our full selves.

”This is an exciting time, she said, for “South Asian political empowerment,” with Raman set to join Mamdani in leading the country’s two largest cities. Malik said that, as a housing advocate, she cares about Raman’s fight “to build more housing around the city that people can afford, her fight to keep renters in their homes, to prevent homelessness, her fight to try and really solve our homelessness crisis but also be efficient with our public dollars.

” Nikita Chaudhry, an actor and political organizer, wants to see Raman revitalize L.A. ’s film industry, “to call the city the home of Hollywood again. ” “Having that kind of representation and knowing that it exists is really exciting because I think and hope it will activate South Asian Americans of all ages to get more involved in their communities,” Chaudhry said.

Raman's and Mamdani’s victories were years in the making, Chaudhry said: from organizing in their communities to holding other elected positions to engaging voters who are otherwise ignored by elected officials. And she hopes that it will inspire other South Asians to become more involved in their communities.

“If you're feeling activated, if you're feeling excited, that's great," she said. "Take that energy and the time and the skills and the specificity of what fires you up towards your local organization, towards your neighborhood, towards your community. ”eliminating a critical $1.7 million from our budget every year going forward. But they couldn’t silence us, and we’re not going anywhere.

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