The evolving luxury hospitality trends focused on wellness, slow travel, and meaningful experiences that promote living better, longer health span.

that took place Nov. 11 at Milan’s Palazzo Parigi Hotel & Grand Spa hosted by WWD, The Style Gate and Galateo & Friends. , and Paolo Barletta, chief executive officer of the Arsenale Group, explored how the wellness trend is integrating into and impacting every aspect of hospitality in a panel moderated by Martino Carrera, business andToday a hotel has to think about everything, from the environment to the restaurant menu, Alessandri explained.

“When you curate these experiences, people want to take something home with them. In our experience, that’s wellness: taking home a personalized program through our ecosystem, or perhaps a nutrition program. This also gives the hotel the opportunity to invite guests back the following year and see whether — or how — they’ve progressed. ” Wellness should be woven throughout a stay, with personalized fitness and nutrition programs guests can continue afterward.

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The focus is shifting from lifespan to healthspan: helping people stay well for longer by making health data actionable through assessments such as Technogym’s Wellness Age, which evaluates a range of physical, functional and cognitive metrics — including body composition , cardiorespiratory capacity, strength, mobility, balance and mental speed. Wellness Holding is the holding company that controls Technogym, the global brand of high-end fitness, sports and wellness equipment, digital technologies, and training solutions.

Technogym has 38,000 high-end hospitality clients worldwide and was founded by Alessandri’s father, Nerio, in 1983.hospitality and lifestyle company that develops high-end hotels, resorts and international luxury train cruises, longevity and wellness are linked to taking back one’s time. Founded in 2020 by Barletta alongside Nicola Bulgari’s Annabel Holding, the company specializes in partnering with iconic global luxury brands — such as Orient Express and Soho House — to restore historic landmarks and operate slow-travel rail experiences.

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“Taking back your time basically means putting your priorities in order. Those priorities are probably about enjoying life more through travel — and therefore through experiences, living well, living healthily, living better and living longer, because that’s one dimension of life,” he said, adding that the firm’s dream is to one day develop a 21-day train voyage that connects Rome to Shanghai.by developing luxury train experiences like Saudi Arabia’s Dream of the Desert and Orient Express La Dolce Vita train and the, a Venetian hotel that opened in April.

Whether by train or on firm land, Arsenale’s idea of living better is about having the time to savor the journey.is essential,” Barletta concluded.

“It brings us back to what matters. It creates memories. Travel is usually something shared with people close to us, so when I go somewhere, I remember what I did.

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