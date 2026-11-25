We’re taking a look back at some of the images that helped define the presidential scion’s public persona.

, this year’s hit FX series about the marriage of President John F. Kennedy’s son to fashion publicist and style iconin “John-John,” as John F. Kennedy Jr. was known in the press, but the real man would have turned 66 today.

In his honor, we’re taking a look back at some of the images that helped define the presidential scion’s public persona. President John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jackie, during the christening of their son, John Jr., in the chapel at Georgetown University Hospital.

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John Jr.—dressed in the same gown his father had worn in 1917—was just 13 days old at the time.reported: “The child, christened John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr., gave one subdued cry during the eleven-minute ritual and opened his eyes when a news photographer took his picture. Otherwise the baby appeared relaxed and drowsy. ”John F. Kennedy Jr. was just three days shy of his third birthday when his father was killed in Dallas in November 1963.

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Here, he’s pictured with his mother and his older sister, Caroline, during President Kennedy’s funeral ceremony. With a head full of curls—and his first cousin Anthony Radziwill—at the kickoff party for that year’s Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Tennis Tournament in New York. Wearing cowboy boots with his graduation robes on Commencement Day at Brown. With his cousin Maria Shriver at Caroline Kennedy’s wedding to Edwn Schlossberg on Cape Cod. Speaking to the press about passing the New York bar examination on his third attempt. Outside of his mother’s building with his sister, his brother-in-law, and Mrs. Onassis’s diamond dealer—and “private companion”—Maurice Tempelsman following her death. The funeral Mass took place a few blocks away, at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola on Park Avenue and East 84th Street, before her body was flown to Washington, DC, to be buried beside her first husband. With his then-fiancée, Carolyn Bessette, at an event.

Bessette’s engagement ring—said to be modeled after one worn by Kennedy’s mother—was made of round-cut sapphires and diamonds on a platinum band. Attending the Municipal Art Society’s presentation of the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Medal—formerly the President’s Medal—to Stephen Swid. , a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion