Eastside residents can still apply after oil spill

Amid concerns following the East L.A. oil spill, residents in East L.A. and Boyle Heights can apply for free air purifiers through the South Coast Air Quality Management District.is open to residents of Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles, Eastern Coachella Valley and parts of Commerce.

Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.after crews punctured an underground pipeline, spilling more than 2,000 gallons of crude oil onto East L.A. streets and into storm drains. Some students and teachers on Friday complained about strong odors, with some reporting feeling nauseous or dizzy.

, qualifying Eastside residents can still apply for free in-home air purifiers provided by the South Coast Air Quality Management District. is open to residents of Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles, Eastern Coachella Valley and parts of Commerce. Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.possible health risks after crews punctured an underground pipeline, spilling more than 2,000 gallons of crude oil onto East L.A. streets and into storm drains.

Some students and teachers on Friday complained about strong odors, with some reporting feeling nauseous or dizzy. East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice warned about potential respiratory exposure to nearby residents.

“The oil releases volatile organic compounds,” said mark! Lopez with East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice.

“Benzene is of particular interest because it’s so hazardous. When people breathe it in, that exposure is happening. ” The air filtration program, which predates the spill, aims to reduce residential exposure to particulate matter , defined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets in the air so small they can be inhaled and cause serious health problems, in neighborhoods disproportionately affected by air pollution. The neighborhoods of East L.A.

, Boyle Heights and Commerce are impacted by rail yards, freight and freeway activities, as well as industrial activities at refining, rendering and processing facilities in the area, according to the California Air Resources Board. To qualify, applicants must submit the first page of a utility bill or property tax statement to verify residence in one of the four target areas.

Specific boundaries for these areas for program eligibility are availableexplores the weird and secret bits of SoCal that would excite even the most jaded Angelenos. He also covers mental health. The Los Angeles City Council’s recently approved budget includes funding to expand a city program that diverts police from some mental health crisis calls to 911.

Since launching in 2024, trained clinicians with the city’s Unarmed Model of Crisis Response have handled over 20,000 calls ranging from mental health crises to wellbeing checks. About 96% of those calls were resolved without police or a response from the L.A. Fire Department. The new city budget includes funding to expand those teams from nine police divisions — including Devonshire, Wilshire, Southeast, West L.A.

, Olympic and West Valley — to a total of 15. nearly one-third of LAPD shootings since 2017 involved someone living with a mental illness and/or experiencing a mental health crisisThe Los Angeles City Council’s recently approved budget includes funding to expand a program that diverts police from some mental health crisis calls to 911. Since launching in 2024, trained clinicians with the city’s Unarmed Model of Crisis Response have handled over 20,000 calls ranging from mental health crises to wellbeing checks.

About 96% of those calls were resolved without police or a response from the L.A. Fire Department. The new city budget includes funding to expand those teams from nine police divisions — including Devonshire, Wilshire, Southeast, West L.A. , Olympic and West Valley — to a total of 15.

“In a year where many programs continue to fight for service funding from the city, it’s so great that we are able to continue prioritizing this,” Godfrey Plata, deputy director of progressive policy advocacy group the LA Forward Institute, told LAist. Plata said UMCR’s expansion is one more step toward taking the program citywide, which his group hopes to do by the 2028 Olympics.

The crisis teams are slated to go online within the six additional police divisions by June 2027. It’s not yet clear which police divisions will be selected for expansion. nearly one-third of LAPD shootings since 2017 involved someone living with a mental illness and/or experiencing a mental health crisisorganizations — Exodus Recovery, Alcott Center and Penny Lane Centers — to provide teams of trained clinicians in service areas spread across L.A.

The teams are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week within the Police Department’s Devonshire, Wilshire, Southeast, West L.A. , Olympic and West Valley divisions.. The teams don’t have the authority to order psychiatric holds for people in crisis, but they can work with them to find help locally, and spend more time on follow up than law enforcement can.calls for service, ranging from mental health crises to wellbeing checks. About 4% were redirected to the LAPD.

Average response times have been under 30 minutes. Examples of these interactions include members of the teams taking food to a woman who was crying and hungry, working with a business owner to engage with someone sleeping in a parking lot and sitting with a family for nearly three hours to help resolve a conflict involving a relative.

The department said it’s worked with the teams of clinicians to divert calls for service away from fire first responders since September 2025. The department saw 144 calls diverted to UMCR in the month of March alone.

“We’ve found them to be an incredible asset and ally to addressing some of the issues in the field,” LAFD Chief Jaime Moore told council members at the hearing. “The recommendation would be to expand the program, get it into more police divisions which would then get it into more of our battalions and our bureaus.

" With the plan to expand to 15 police divisions by June 2027, UMCR would need to expand into another six divisions to meet that goal. Matthew Perry’s former live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, was sentenced Wednesday to three years and five months in prison for his role in the actor's overdose death. He was also fined $10,000.actor died, according to the plea agreement. The agreement also says Iwamasa found Perry unconscious at least twice in October 2023.

Perry died in October 2023 in his Pacific Palisades home. The L.A. County medical examiner determined the cause was “acute effects of ketamine. ” According to the plea agreement, Sangha worked with alleged drug dealer Erik Fleming to distribute ketamine to Perry.

On Oct. 28, 2023, Perry's personal assistant injected the actor with at least three shots of ketamine provided by Sangha. Iwamasa is the fifth person sentenced in Perry’s overdose death. For their roles in Perry’s death, San Diego physicianIf you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report. Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less.

Mayor Karen Bass speaks at Liberty Park in Koreatown on Tuesday, May 26, while promoting upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup watch parties. The three watch parties are scheduled for June 11 and June 24 at Liberty Park and June 18 at Seoul International Park, which organizers expect to draw thousands of attendees. As excitement builds around the World Cup, concerns remain about possible federal immigration enforcement during the international event.

The three watch parties are scheduled for June 11 and June 24 at Liberty Park and June 18 at Seoul International Park, which organizers expect to draw thousands of attendees. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass attempted to reassure any concerns about federal raids Tuesday while promoting the watch parties.

“I want folks to know that the World Cup is going to be peaceful,” Bass said during a press conference at Liberty Park. “With this administration, I can tell you the best that I know at this hour. So with that in mind, I do not believe that ICE will be at any of the watch parties. ” Bass could not give a firm guarantee that immigration enforcement would not take place during the tournament.

At a media roundtable on Thursday, Bass said federal law enforcement would have a visible presence around World Cup events and venues.

“The events will be safe, because these are international events. And so it’s not just going to be LAPD, it’s going to be a lot of other local law enforcement agencies as well as federal support,” she said.

“So in some instances, especially near the venues, you will have federal presence, not ICE, probably the National Guard, but they will be here. ” Bass said she feels confident there will not be ICE raids during the World Cup matches in Los Angeles, because President Donald Trump and his administration do not want the games to project chaos on the international stage.

“I think during these games … the last concern will be security, because you’ll see an overwhelming force of security. We just have to get our people to not be fearful that there will be ICE raids that happen,” she said about the World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

“He doesn’t want the world to see chaos on our streets. He really doesn’t. And that’s why I feel confident that we will not have ICE raids,” she said about Trump. Bass added Tuesday that she believes ICE would be present in Inglewood during the World Cup to “look for people who might be on the no-fly list.

”Viewing parties for South Korea’s June 11 opener against the Czech Republic and its June 24 match against South Africa will be held at Liberty Park in Koreatown, with programming beginning at 2 p.m. for both events. The June 18 match against Mexico will take place at Seoul International Park and is expected to draw the largest crowds.

Organizers say programming for that event will begin at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the day, with the match livestream beginning at 6 p.m. Each event will feature large outdoor viewing areas with giant LED screens, live cheering squads and a main stage with K-pop performances, taekwondo demonstrations, traditional Korean performances, ballet and other entertainment throughout the day. Organizers are also planning mini soccer games, face painting, photo booths and other family-friendly activities.

Food trucks and vendors will line the festival grounds, and a separate senior area is being planned so older attendees can participate safely alongside younger fans. Young-wan Kim, consul general of South Korea in Los Angeles, said the World Cup carries deep emotional significance for many in the community because of memories from South Korea’s historic 2002 World Cup run.

“It’s an opportunity for us to demonstrate our strengths and our unity and our solidarity,” Kim said. “I hope our celebration of unity goes beyond our community, bringing all races, all people with different backgrounds together. ” Viewing party organizers are working with the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Fire Department, private security teams, medical staff and city officials to prepare for the large crowds, said Duha Hwang with marketing agency and organizer Advue.

He added that organizers already have insurance coverage and safety measures in place for the events. The watch parties are being organized by the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles, the L.A. Korean Festival Foundation, the Korean American Chamber of Commerce and more groups. The first 1,000 attendees at each match will receive free “Red Devils” shirts and cheering items.

The “Red Devils,” the official supporters group for South Korea’s national soccer team, became a defining image of the 2002 World Cup, when massive crowds dressed in red packed streets across the country to cheer on the team during its historic run to the semifinals — still the furthest an Asian men’s national team has ever advanced in the tournament. Published May 27, 2026 9:48 AMThe Los Angeles City Council has officially delayed minimum wage increases for tourism workers.

The council made the final vote Tuesday, pushing back a boost to $30 an hour for airport and hotel workers from 2028 to 2030. The controversial move comes after L.A. faced major pressure from business interests, which had gathered enough signatures to put a measure on the November ballot to repeal the business tax. That effort could have financially ruined the city if it passed.

After the City Council voted to delay the wage from the November ballot, the leaders behind that ballot measure withdrew it.for tourism workers. The council made the final vote Tuesday, pushing back a boost to $30 an hour for airport and hotel workers from 2028 to 2030. The controversial move comes after L.A. faced major pressure from business interests, which had gathered enough signatures to put a measure on the November ballot to repeal the business tax.

That effort could have financially ruined the city if it passed. After the City Council voted to delay the wage from the November ballot, the leaders behind that ballot measure withdrew it. It's a maneuver hotel workers have called a"shakedown.

" Originally celebrated as an"Olympic Wage," the $30 minimum was pegged to the arrival of the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. But a battle to upend it started as soon as the City Council passed it last year.

" I would expect my councilmember to stand up for working Angelenos, not help giant companies take money out of our pockets," Jordan Long, a bartender at LAX, said at a recent council meeting. Stuart Waldman with the Valley Industry & Commerce Association told LAist that business groups decided to advance their ballot measure after unions wouldn't broker a deal with them directly.





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