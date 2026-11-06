In Geneva County, dirt roads don’t just lead to farms — they lead to a way of life

From the farm field to the football field, the work never really stops for a pair of Slocomb Red Tops.

SLOCOMB, Ala. - From the farm field to the football field, the work never really stops for a pair of Slocomb Red Tops. These student-athletes trade work boots for cleats after the school day ends, proving that hard work doesn’t have an offseason.

“It’s tough. I mean, most of the time I just want to go home and lay on the couch,” senior running back Brody Keel said.

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“But at the same time, I want my future to be great and look forward to it. ” Up before dawn While most teenagers are just hitting the snooze button, Keel’s day starts well before sunrise.

“First off, I go to work and I farm, of course, and then I don’t have to be at school until 9:45 during co-op period,” Keel explained. “Then I get all my schoolwork done, start football practice at 3:05, and we don’t get done until about 5:30 or 6 every day. ” If you know Slocomb, you know its agricultural roots and famous tomatoes.

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For generations, families across Geneva County have scheduled their lives around the harvest and Red Top football. For Keel, it is simply in his blood.

“It’s just culture around here. We grew up around it. It’s just how we keep our lives going,” Keel said.

“My family farmed tomatoes back when I was a kid off 103, and they were really famous for it. ” Keel works at Bowling Farms and Park Hill Farms, helping plant and dig peanuts, and runs his own car-detailing business on the weekends. He says those long days teach lessons well beyond the classroom.

“I feel like my work ethic would help, and my attitude towards having a great future in life,” Keel said. “That’s really what I shoot for. ” The truth about ‘farm strength’ Slocomb head coach Paul McLean sees that relentless drive translate directly to the field every afternoon.

“It teaches them discipline and it teaches them to be someone to be able to depend on — dependability,” McLean said. Ask anyone around town what gives a small-town, rural team its physical edge, and they will point to one unmistakable trait: farm strength.

“The guys get a lot of not only the weight room, but working on the farm doing manual labor,” McLean added. “That’s extra strength and conditioning. ” Keel isn’t the only one pulling double duty. Junior John Cole Hatton spends his breaks and summers repairing tractors and pouring seed.

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When asked which test is tougher — three hours in the Alabama humidity or four quarters under Friday night lights — both players gave the same answer without hesitation.

“Easily in the field. The field is pretty rough,” Hatton said.

“I’d have to go with farming,” Keel agreed. “It’s just a whole lot harder, and the humidity is way worse than playing at night. ” Fueling a playoff breakthrough That blue-collar mentality has paid off in a big way this season. The grit forged in the dirt helped push Slocomb into the AHSAA Class 3A state playoffs for the first time in five years.

“It definitely builds the team up,” Keel said. “It just helps us be built together easier and work together as a team. ” As for the future, Keel is weighing engineering at Auburn or lineman school, while Hatton has his sights set on aviation. But both agree that nothing prepares you for life quite like their routine today: harvesting in the fields by morning, and defending Red Top pride by night.

The Slocomb Red Tops hit the road to face Bibb County this Friday night in the first round of the 3A playoffs. Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published. Available for FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!