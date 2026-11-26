As Americans feast on Thanksgiving, we are still facing widespread malnutrition and acute hunger in Gaza.

Nihaya al-Masri , a 35-year-old displaced Palestinian woman from Beit Hanoun, shares a meal provided by a charity kitchen with her children in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 10, 2026.

Every day, Gazan mother Nihaya al-Masri spends six exhausting hours or more queueing at a community kitchen in the hope of getting some food for her family. Did you know that Truthout is a nonprofit and independently funded by readers like you? If you value what we do, please support our work with I grew up believing that food was readily available, that having access to it was something ordinary and something I could always count on.

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I never imagined that one day I would be deprived of it, or that I would find myself wishing for a single loaf of bread despite having the money to buy one. Yet I, my family, and my people were deprived of food for prolonged periods throughout Israel’s war on Gaza. Although the war has publicly been declared over, we continue to suffer its consequences — only now they unfold away from the headlines, behind the scenes.