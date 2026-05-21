In Focus provides in-depth coverage of the political, cultural, and ideological issues shaping America. The article discusses topics such as Trump's $1.8 billion shakedown of the IRS, insider trading, and the appointment of tax-evading felon Charles Kushner as ambassador to America's oldest ally.

In Focus delivers deeper coverage of the political, cultural, and ideological issues shaping America. Published daily by senior writers and experts, these in-depth pieces go beyond the headlines to give readers the full picture.

You can find our full list of In Focus pieces at [link]. Take Trump’s $1.8 billion shakedown of the IRS, for instance. This will provide compensation payments to Trump allies who claim that the Biden administration unfairly weaponized the Justice Department against them. Who these individuals actually are, however, is left unclear.

Another topic is the insider-trading epidemic and Trump’s pattern of buying stocks in companies that subsequently benefit from his own policy decisions. One soldier has been charged with betting on Polymarket in anticipation of the raid to capture Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro. According to prosecutors, Gannon Ken Van Dyke made $400,000 in bet winnings by predicting when the Maduro raid would occur.

The paper also reports how, ‘Thirteen users wagered a total of $140,000 that Israel would strike Iran by the end of that week, even as the odds suggested that an attack was unlikely. Seven of the accounts had been opened just days earlier. Another had a history of bets related to military action against Iran — and had won money on all of them. Israel attacked Iran later that day, netting the accounts more than $600,000 in profits.

’ The paper also found that more than 80 Polymarket users have placed bets with suspicious characteristics, including 38 whose well-timed wagers have drawn little or no public attention. Some of this betting includes highly sensitive information available only to a small number of military and political officials. The article also reports how, ‘Trump at 3:38 p.m. gave the order to strike Iran while he was aboard Air Force One.

Over the next few hours, at least 27 accounts placed thousands of dollars of simultaneous bets predicting that the United States would attack by Feb. 28. When the strike began around 1 p.m. on Feb. 28, the accounts collected profits of more than $700,000. ’ The article further discusses how the Justice Department dropped serious bribery and corruption charges against India’s richest man after he invested $10 billion in the U.S. economy.

This payoff is the sort of thing that gets you out of jail in Europe, but it is not supposed to happen in America. The article also mentions how Trevor Milton, convicted of defrauding investors, was granted a full pardon and excused from potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in restitution payments after he donated $2.5 million to the Trump campaign and associated PACs.

Paul Walczak, convicted of healthcare fraud, was excused both from restitution payments and from serving his prison sentence after paying $1 million to dine with Trump. Joseph Schwartz, whose fraud led to the ruin of numerous nursing facilities, got out of his prison sentence and restitution payments after he paid pro-Trump lobbyists such as Jack Burkman to take his case to the White House.

Coming from a president for whom ‘draining the swamp’ and countering corrupt elite castes was a primary campaign message, this inaction isn’t simply disappointing, it’s disgraceful. Hunter Biden’s use of then-Vice President Biden for his own greed was rightly derided by conservatives. But there is a staggering hypocrisy on the Right when it comes to Trump’s own penchant for corruption. Indeed, Trump seems proud of his hypocrisy.

How else can we explain his decision to appoint the tax-evading felon Charles Kushner as ambassador to America’s oldest ally? This corruption directly threatens national security and the lives of those who defend America. Consider what might have happened had Cuba’s excellent DI intelligence service identified the bets preceding the operation to capture Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro





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Trump Corruption Insider Trading Pardons Appointments National Security Intelligence Service Venezuelan Dictator Nicolas Maduro

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