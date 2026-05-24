In Focus: Trump Family's Crypto Ventures, Mergers, and Influence

The article delves into the political and business ties of the Trump family, focusing on their involvement in crypto ventures, mergers, and policy influence.

In Focus delivers deeper coverage of the political, cultural, and ideological issues shaping America, published daily by senior writers and experts. The article covers how a company the Trump sons are invested in, along with a company the administration helped create, merged.

The text additionally discusses the Trump family's crypto ventures, including the creation of World Liberty Financial and the $TRUMP coin. Lastly, it mentions how Abu Dhabi gained access to advanced AI chips as part of a meeting with the Trump administration, with the Gulf nation investing in the Trump family's World Liberty Financial company





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Trump Trump Family Crypto Business Ventures Mergers In Focus

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