In Focus provides comprehensive coverage of the political, cultural, and ideological issues shaping America, with a focus on the impact of left-wing policies on children's health. The article highlights the differences between the U.S. and other countries in their approach to gender identity and children's health, and discusses the findings of a Special Investigatory Commission and the policies of Brazil and other countries that prioritize children's well-being over gender transition.

In Focus delivers deeper coverage of the political, cultural, and ideological issues shaping America. Published daily by senior writers and experts, these in-depth pieces go beyond the headlines to give readers the full picture.

You can find our full list of In Focus pieces and the rest of the world to show that the U.S. is an outlier against their preferred left-wing policies. But they ignore how the world is treating under the age of 18 'should not be offered hormonal or surgical treatment.

' The guidelines extended even beyond restrictions for children, with the Ministry of Health saying that those treatments should be offered to those above the age of 18 'only in exceptional circumstances,' and that hormonal treatment should 'be limited to only gender-affirming hormonal therapy, excluding pubertal suppression. ' It is a far cry from the Democratic Party's position of cross-sex hormones and sex change surgeries on demand for children, and Singapore is not the only country that has more sanity on this issue.

Routinely prescribing puberty blockers to gender-confused children in March 2024. The NHS also recommended that gender-confused children not be prescribed cross-sex hormones if they were under the age of 16. Legislation later that year formally placed an indefinite ban on puberty blocking prescriptions for gender-confused children, with the first reevaluation of that policy coming in 2027. The findings of a Special Investigatory Commission that called for a suspension of 'gender transition' programs for children.

The commission's report was very blunt, stating that 'It is clear that the current programs, under the guise of accompaniment, have operated as a gateway to irreversible medical and hormonal transition for children, without the necessary scientific, ethical, or legal safeguards.

' Brazil's Federal Council of Medicine banned the use of hormone blockers for minors under 18 in Brazil, increased the minimum age for cross-sex hormone therapy from 16 to 18, and permitted gender transition surgeries only for individuals over 21. The Brazilian Congress has also been considering several bills that would authorize prison sentences for doctors who provide cross-sex hormones to minors for sex changes.

Not only that, but both Japan and South Korea have had standards that prevent transitions for parents of minor children, to avoid such as Stefonknee Wolscht, a man in his forties who decided to 'transition' into becoming a six-year-old girl (yes, really), abandoning his wife and children in the process





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Children's Health Gender Identity Left-Wing Policies Gender Transition Puberty Blockers Cross-Sex Hormones Brazil Japan South Korea Stefonknee Wolscht

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