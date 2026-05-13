In-flight passenger rampage: 'out-of-control' mother-of-one is spared jail over incident on packed holiday jet

A 'facilitator and propagator of disorder' had been drinking brandy during the flight. She assaulted cabin crew and fellow holidaymakers, causing disruption and anxiety.

Get your news delivered straight to you by 7am - 'obnoxious' and 'out-of-control' mother-of-one who attacked cabin crew and passengers during 90 minutes of drink-fuelled mayhem on board a packed holiday jet was today spared jail.

Zoe Alexander, 36, punched, kicked, and bit staff and fellow holidaymakers after knocking back brandy during a nine-hour flight from Manchester to Cuba, a court heard. After hearing she has since become mother to a one-year-old son and was his sole carer, the judge agreed to let her walk free with a suspended sentence over the August 2022 rampage.

However, the judge did ban her from travelling abroad for 12 months. Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary argued that the traditional early morning airport pint should be banned as the airline is being forced to divert flights almost daily because of drunken, aggressive passengers, and the problem is getting worse





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In-Flight Passenger Rampage Mother-Of-One Spared Jail Alcohol Causing Disruption Assault On Cabin Crew And Passengers Early Morning Airport Pint Ban

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