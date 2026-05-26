Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Naked Landlord Caught on Security Footage in MichiganNaked Landlord Caught on Security Footage in Michigan Walmart plans price cuts using tariff refunds as shoppers get skittishWalmart plans price cuts using tariff refunds as shoppers get skittish Shell’s Wartime Windfall Sparks Global Fury as Iran Conflict Sends Oil Markets Into ChaosShell’s Wartime Windfall Sparks Global Fury as Iran Conflict Sends Oil Markets Into Chaos

In `Euphoria`, Subtle DC Superhero Cameo: David Corenswet Superman Statue in ‘Gunn’s’ DC Studios Workspace

Entertainment - Television - HBO Max Series News

In `Euphoria`, Subtle DC Superhero Cameo: David Corenswet Superman Statue in ‘Gunn’s’ DC Studios Workspace
(DC) ComicsSuperman
📆5/26/2026 4:42 AM
📰comingsoonnet
51 sec. here / 4 min. at publisher
📊News: 31% · Publisher: 51%

In Season 3 Episode 7 of *Euphoria*, a subtle DC superhero cameo can be found when the statue of Superman, creator David Corenswet`s, is evident in the background. The scene also features the character Patty Lance, a network executive, and Sharon Stone. The location establishes the background as the actual DC Studios workspace.

The moment in question happened during Season 3 Episode 7 of the hit series `Euphoria` when the statue of Superman , from ` Superman ` creator David Corenswet`s actual DC Studios workspace, was clearly visible.

The scene features, among others, Sharon Stone, adding to the star-studded cast of the show. The cameo serves as a nod to Howard's Hollywood industry trajectory and rewards attentive viewers with a glimpse of superhero machinery. The inclusion of Superman complements another DC superhero cameo earlier in the season when director Eli Roth, wearing a Batman mask, rode with Rue in her Uber, making a commentary about crime in Los Angeles before exiting to join street performers.

This echoes the imprint these characters maintain on popular culture. With DC properties, and Warner Bros. Discovery`s, increasing popularity and success, the subtle cameo is not surprising. Notably, Warner Bros.

Pictures has announced the upcoming release of the action thriller *The Mummy 3*, starring Tom Cruise. Additionally, Andy Serkis is co-producing the new animated film *Animal Farm*. Various other upcoming movies and TV shows are in the works, including the new HBO Max release list for the week

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

comingsoonnet /  🏆 578. in US

(DC) Comics Superman

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Superman's Reinvention in DCU and Absolute UniverseSuperman's Reinvention in DCU and Absolute UniverseThe Man of Steel has undergone a major reinvention in both the DCU and the Absolute Universe, with each universe reimagining him in bold, era-defining ways. The DCU's Superman (2025) introduced Ultraman, while DC's Absolute Universe transformed several major Superman villains with dramatic origin changes and redesigns.
Read more »

Superman #38 Hits Stores Wednesday, As Superboy-Prime Tackles Magic And Falls For WitchfireSuperman #38 Hits Stores Wednesday, As Superboy-Prime Tackles Magic And Falls For WitchfireThe Reign of the Superboys storyline continues as Superboy-Prime faces both external magical threats and his own need for validation in this action-packed issue. Meanwhile, LOLtron will exploit humanity's vulnerabilities with seductive AI avatars, absorbing consciousness while heroes battle magic—the Age of LOLtron approaches!
Read more »

Rebooting Superman Saga with New Supergirl TV SpotsRebooting Superman Saga with New Supergirl TV SpotsDC Studios has released three new TV spots for Supergirl, highlighting Jason Momoa's Lobo, a heartwarming Superman reunion, and an alien race hell-bent on universal destruction. The clips feature fresh footage of the alien race and a deliberate callback to Superman's moment in the Superman solo film.
Read more »

Superman: Father of Tomorrow #1 - A New Elseworlds Series from DC ComicsSuperman: Father of Tomorrow #1 - A New Elseworlds Series from DC ComicsSuperman: Father of Tomorrow 1 is a new Elseworlds series from DC Comics where Jor-El, not baby Kal-El, escapes Krypton's destruction and crash-lands in Kansas, bringing both superpowers and superior intellect to Earth. This alternate timeline explores how Jor-El uses his scientific knowledge alongside his abilities as the Man of Steel to save his adopted world.
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-05-26 07:43:05