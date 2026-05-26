In `Euphoria`, Subtle DC Superhero Cameo: David Corenswet Superman Statue in ‘Gunn’s’ DC Studios Workspace

In Season 3 Episode 7 of *Euphoria*, a subtle DC superhero cameo can be found when the statue of Superman, creator David Corenswet`s, is evident in the background. The scene also features the character Patty Lance, a network executive, and Sharon Stone. The location establishes the background as the actual DC Studios workspace.

The moment in question happened during Season 3 Episode 7 of the hit series `Euphoria` when the statue of Superman , from ` Superman ` creator David Corenswet`s actual DC Studios workspace, was clearly visible.

The scene features, among others, Sharon Stone, adding to the star-studded cast of the show. The cameo serves as a nod to Howard's Hollywood industry trajectory and rewards attentive viewers with a glimpse of superhero machinery. The inclusion of Superman complements another DC superhero cameo earlier in the season when director Eli Roth, wearing a Batman mask, rode with Rue in her Uber, making a commentary about crime in Los Angeles before exiting to join street performers.

This echoes the imprint these characters maintain on popular culture. With DC properties, and Warner Bros. Discovery`s, increasing popularity and success, the subtle cameo is not surprising. Notably, Warner Bros.

Pictures has announced the upcoming release of the action thriller *The Mummy 3*, starring Tom Cruise. Additionally, Andy Serkis is co-producing the new animated film *Animal Farm*. Various other upcoming movies and TV shows are in the works, including the new HBO Max release list for the week





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