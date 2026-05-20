In-depth look at Valkyries team practice in Oakland during NBAW season

This news article provides a detailed look into the Valkyries' team practice in Oakland during the NBAW season. It covers the team's drought, the practice location, and their practice routine.

Veronica Burton, basketball player on the Valkyries , takes a shot during practice on May 15, 2026. The sound of Kiah Stokes stuffing a Chicago Sky shot last Wednesday is no longer ringing in anyone’s ears.

The Valkyries’ current eight-day drought waiting for their next game in New York City has been longer than any other season. The team has been practicing across the bay in downtown Oakland with a far larger court than their usual one at the Chase Center. The sound of cheering and high-fives filled the gym at the end of practice, accompanied by the sound of swooshes as players simulated different plays and shots





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Valkyries Basketball Point Guard Practice Shooting Routine Swooshes Go Behind The Scenes Behind The Basket Practice Location Valkyries Practice Location Oakland Downtown Oakland Chase Center Kiah Stokes Chicago Sky WBA New York City New York Liberty Indiana Fever Aliyah Boston Reese Witherspoon Magic Mike 2 Drillbit

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