In Conversation: The Affordability Series

With Democrats winning a majority in Congress in the midterm elections, the future of federal health care policy is entering a new chapter.

With Democrats winning a majority in Congress in the midterm elections, the future of federal health care policy is entering a new chapter. Still, Medicaid work requirements are coming in 2027, creating a new sense of precarity for the millions of New York ers who rely on the public insurance program.

Medicaid also serves as a major revenue source for the city’s hospitals and clinics, meaning cuts could put services at risk for everyone. In the Bronx, where nearly two-thirds of residents depend on the program, city and state health officials are working to minimize the fall-out, but even those may be short-term fixes.on Wednesday, Nov. 18, for a live community conversation with Medicaid recipients, health care providers and policymakers about what's changing, what's at risk and how New York can protect access to care.

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The event takes place at the Flom Auditorium in Fordham University's Walsh Family Library in the Bronx. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m.Pete Buttigieg on the Democrats’ Sweep of Congress, and Where They Go from Here The former Transportation Secretary, who is a likely Presidential contender, talks about how a Democratic Congress will try to make an impact, even with an angry lame-duck President.