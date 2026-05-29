In Colombia's election, undecided voters weigh leftist vs. right-wing firebrand

Colombians head to the polls Sunday as candidates clash over how to tackle crime, armed groups, and social reform—from dialogue to an iron-fisted crackdown.

Colombians head to the polls Sunday as candidates clash over how to tackle crime, armed groups, and social reform—from dialogue to an iron-fisted crackdown. Supporters cheer during a campaign rally of presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella of the Defenders of the Motherland movement in Bogota, Colombia, May 20, 2026.

PIEDECUESTA, Colombia – One of the main candidates in Colombia's first-round presidential election on Sunday is a combative criminal lawyer who flaunts his wealth and machismo, stars in his own music videos, and is promising a crackdown on crime. Abelardo De La Espriella has steadily risen in the polls by portraying himself as a populist outsider, one who belongs to no political party and has never held elective office. All this, he insists, is a good thing.

"I'm not a politician," he told the crowd at a recent campaign rally in the northern Colombian town of Piedecuesta. "Politicians never keep their promises. But we entrepreneurs are true to our word.

" De La Espriella is promising a sharp turn to the right after four years of left-wing rule under President Gustavo Petro, who is banned by the constitution from reelection. Amid a surge in guerrilla violence, kidnappings and extortion, De La Espriella says he will end ongoing peace talks with Colombian rebel groups, launch a military offensive, and build 10"mega-prisons.

" Businesswoman Belkis Serrano, who was at the rally, compares De La Espriella to Nayib Bukele, who is president of El Salvador and a close ally of the Trump administration. Bukele's authoritarian government has putof El Salvador's adult population behind bars. With his close-cropped hair and goatee, De La Espriella bears a close resemblance to Bukele.in Latin America where right- and center-right governments now control Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, and Paraguay.

Right-wing candidatesDe La Espriella, 47, first made his name, and his fortune, by providing legal counsel to controversial clients. One, for example, was the founder of a, a Colombian businessman who had close ties to ousted Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and was extradited to the U.S. last month for– a collection that includes luxury watches and sneakers selling for $1,300 a pair.

He also stars in his own glitzy music videos in which he croons Though ostentatious, Bogotá political analyst Sandra Borda says that for many average Colombians De La Espriella embodies the dream of upward mobility.

"He has gathered a big fortune. He has his own airplane. The way he dresses. The way he's a showoff.

People like that sort of thing," she says.

"There's also the tropical ingredient. He sings. He dances. He has a colorful personality and that creates a lot of impact through social media.

"how he would attract female voters, he jokingly pointed to a photo of himself with an obvious bulge in the front of his pants. "When he's caught in unscripted moments, that show his machismo, his disdain for opposition, his disdain for journalists, those character flaws will draw people away from his candidacy," says Sergio Guzmán, director of the A man passes in front of an election poster of Colombia's presidential candidate for the Pacto Historico leftist coalition, Ivan Cepeda, in Bogota on May 28, 2026.

Most polls show De La Espriella in second place behind leading candidate Iván Cepeda. He's a leftwing senator and protégé of President Petro who is, in many ways, the polar opposite of De La Espriella. , 63, lives in a modest apartment in Bogotá, eschews suits and neckties for sweaters, and looks like the university philosophy professor he once was.

He pledges to continue with many of the Petro administration policies that have brought more indigenous and Afro-Colombians into government and have increased wages and benefits for the working class. Ever since his father, a Communist Party politician, was gunned down by paramilitaries in 1994, Cepeda has been a fierce advocate for human rights and peace talks. In 2016, Cepeda helped convince Colombia's largest guerrilla group to sign a peace treaty.

He's also been a key player in the Petro government's so-called Total Peace program. It aims to disarm a new generation of criminal groups involved in drug trafficking, extortion and illegal mining.

"I call on all the armed groups to follow the path of peace," Cepeda said at a recent campaign rally in the working-class town of Funza located just west of Bogotá. But many analysts say the Total Peace policy has backfired. Mistakes by inexperienced government negotiators, like declaring ceasefires, allowed the criminal groups to expand their control over the countryside.under the Petro administration, according to Javier Florez off the Bogotá-based Ideas for Peace Foundation.

In the runup to the election, they have carried out, mostly in remote rural areas, that have soured many Colombians on negotiations. Yet should he win the presidency, Cepeda is promising more peace talks while offering no coherent military strategy to confront criminal groups, Florez says. All this has provided an opening for Cepeda's presidential rivals.

Although Cepeda has led the polls all year, he is unlikely to get more than half the votes in the first-round election because there arewants to become Colombia's first-ever female president and paints herself as a more mainstream conservative. In a speech this month, she called De La Espriella a"coward" for campaigning in a bullet-proof vest and mocked his macho pronouncements. De La Espriella didn't seem to notice.

As he ended his campaign rally in Piedecuesta, he touted his toughness by referring to the family jewels.





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